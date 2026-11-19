MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 1,976.40 crore contract with Israel Aerospace Industries for the upgradation and obsolescence management of the Barak Point Defence Missile System deployed on Indian Navy ships.

The contract was signed in New Delhi on November 18, 2026, under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The project involves a comprehensive upgrade of the system's hardware and software to enhance its features and strengthen the air defence capability of Indian Navy platforms.

(KNN Bureau)

