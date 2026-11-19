Biller Genie

Billtrust veteran Jeanne O'Connor named CPO; Damien Dougan CPTO; TD Bank alum Chris Jones SVP Product; Charlie McLaughlin SVP Subscriber Experience

- Thomas Aronica

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Biller Genie, the award-winning accounts receivable automation platform for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced four senior leadership appointments: Jeanne O'Connor as Chief People Officer, Damien Dougan as Chief Product & Technology Officer, Chris Jones as Senior Vice President of Product, and Charlie McLaughlin as Senior Vice President of Subscriber Experience. The hires follow the company's $22 million Series B led by Radian Capital, its new Orlando headquarters, and the launch of a Belfast engineering hub.

“Every stage of growth has a constraint, and at our stage the constraint is people, product, and the experience we deliver to every subscriber,” said Thomas Aronica, Founder and CEO of Biller Genie.“We made a decision to bring in only the best of the best: leaders who have already done the exact journey ahead of us. Jeanne built the people function at the original unicorn in AR automation, Damien led an AI-enabled transformation at a payments unicorn, Chris built digital payments products at one of North America's largest banks, and Charlie has run global support for hundreds of thousands of small businesses. Having them here means we get to build this company deliberately instead of reactively.”

Jeanne O'Connor, Chief People Officer

O'Connor brings more than 30 years of people leadership experience, most recently spending more than 14 years as Chief People Officer at Billtrust, the enterprise AR automation pioneer. There she scaled the people function from a 50-person startup to a public company with more than 800 employees and through its acquisition by EQT, led HR integration for ten domestic and international acquisitions, advised the CEO and Board on talent strategy, and made Billtrust a repeat“Best Places to Work” honoree. At Biller Genie she will lead people and culture across the Orlando headquarters and Belfast engineering hub.

Damien Dougan, Chief Product & Technology Officer

Dougan brings more than 30 years of product development experience across payments, financial markets, and healthcare. He joins from Payroc, where as SVP of Technology he led architecture teams through an AI-enabled transformation of the value delivery lifecycle, following engineering leadership roles at Global Payments Integrated, TSYS, Cayan, NaviNet, and NYSE. He will unify product and engineering and drive Biller Genie's AI transformation on three fronts: embedding AI into the product and software development lifecycles; giving front-of-house teams AI-enabled access to data so they can solve their own problems; and delivering AI experiences inside the application for subscribers and partners. Dougan is based in Belfast.

Chris Jones, SVP of Product

Jones brings more than 15 years of product leadership across payments, banking, and SaaS, and will lead product strategy and the product organization, reporting to Dougan. Most recently VP of Product at Togetherwork, he introduced an AI-native operating model across R&D. He previously led product for InComm Payments' neobank and banking-as-a-service portfolio, and at TD Bank led product strategy for digital payments, including Zelle, bill pay, and the bank's first real-time payments integration, earning 17 granted patents. He will work alongside Dougan to rapidly scale Biller Genie's AI product delivery.

Charlie McLaughlin, SVP of Subscriber Experience

McLaughlin brings two decades of customer support and experience leadership. At Lightspeed Commerce he was most recently Vice President of Global Support, leading a 400-plus-person team across North America, EMEA, and APAC, after running 24/7 support for 110,000 B2B customers at ShopKeep. Earlier he scaled the Cayan (now Global Payments Integrated) Belfast contact center from 5 to 170 employees and led a team named Best Customer Service Centre in Europe by ICMI. He will own the end-to-end subscriber experience, from onboarding and support to education and success, and is based in Belfast.

About Biller Genie

Biller Genie is an award-winning accounts receivable automation platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses get paid faster. Integrating with the accounting software and payment processors businesses already use, it automates invoicing, reminders, payment acceptance, and reconciliation. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with an engineering hub in Belfast, Biller Genie has processed more than $9.5 billion in payments, has been named to the Inc. 5000 three consecutive years, and is an Intuit Platinum App Partner and winner of the 2026 Products That Count Product Award in Fintech. Learn more at billergenie.

Thomas Aronica

Biller Genie

+1 877-245-5374

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Biller Genie Expands Leadership Team With Four Senior Appointments to Power Its Next Phase of Growth News Provided By Biller Genie November 19, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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