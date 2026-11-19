MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Every community decision needs enough homeowners to weigh in. Modern voting software lets boards run any vote without manual follow-up slowing decisions down.

- Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homeowner associations are asking residents to vote on more than just board elections, from capital projects to bylaw amendments. Boards are leading those decisions in a landscape where homeowners expect to participate digitally and state laws are reshaping the rules for how votes are run.

Ballot Bliss is helping volunteer-led boards and management companies who support individual communities, make participation and compliance easier. The intuitive platform enables boards to configure, review, and launch user-friendly and secure votes easily.

Built for the Full Scope of Community Decisions

While community association voting is regularly associated with annual board elections, communities require input on other critical initiatives throughout the year. Ballot Bliss provides clear voting processes for any type of vote needed:

1) Board Elections - Easily present candidate bios, statements, and photos while managing multi-seat vacancies and weighted voting.

2) Governing Documents & Bylaw updates - Enable communities to vote on CC&R amendments, architectural rules, and other guidelines with real-time quorum tracking.

3) Capital Improvements - Boost participation on votes related to funding for structural maintenance, amenities, and community upgrades, ensuring every resident has an easy way to weigh in.

4) Resident Polls and Surveys - Quickly collect resident input on vendor selections, property enhancements, or community events so boards can make informed decisions before committing to association resources.

Complete Voting Management from Voter Import to Results Sharing

Ballot Bliss helps manage the entire lifecycle of a community association vote, guiding volunteer boards from the initial voter import process through final results. By simplifying quorum tracking and keeping paper and online records in one place, the platform helps every vote run smoothly without manual spreadsheets:

1) Voter XLS Import: Upload voter lists complete with contact details, unit numbers, deed names, contact preferences, eligibility, and e-consent statuses.

2) Settings Unique to the Community's Needs: Implement weighted voting, truly secret ballots, one vote per unit, and other settings.

3) Easy Ballot Builder & Pre-Launch Review: Create ballots in minutes and generate a voting setup report ready to send directly to association attorneys for approval before sending invites.

4) Scheduled Outreach & Ballot Calendar: Schedule voting invites and announcements in advance while tracking important milestones inside the ballot calendar.

5) Live Participation Tracking & Hybrid Paper Entry: Monitor votes as they come in live, send targeted reminders to those who haven't voted, and easily tally physical paper ballots for residents who prefer traditional mail-in or in-person voting.

6) End-of-Voting Summary Reports & Vote Audit PDFs: Close out each vote with a comprehensive summary report and audit log, plus individual per-vote PDFs for non-secret ballots. This gives boards and attorneys complete documentation for official records.

Designed to Support Community Volunteers

“The board members I talk with want every vote to do two things. For the vote to reach quorum and leave no question that the process was handled correctly,” said Ashish Patel, CEO and Founder of Ballot Bliss.“We built Ballot Bliss so self-managed boards can run any vote without a learning curve. Residents can vote easily and boards keep complete records of every result.”

Communities using Ballot Bliss for online voting see up to an 80% increase in turnout compared to paper ballots alone. Through the platform, these self-managed associations reported higher turnout, lower administrative costs, and a support team that walks them through every step of their vote.

All of the above features in Ballot Bliss are available to self-managed association boards as well as community association management companies (CAM) supporting associations. Boards looking to reach quorum with less administrative work in their voting process can schedule a free consultation at or reach out directly to the team at....

About Ballot Bliss

Ballot Bliss helps organizations of all kinds cast votes and make decisions with ease and confidence. The company is rapidly becoming the platform that community associations and other firms turn to for a secure and intuitive solution that transforms the voting experience into something worry-free, and as its namesake promises, blissful. Learn more at .

Ashish Patel

Ballot Bliss, LLC

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Ballot Bliss Takes HOA Voting Beyond the Annual Election News Provided By Ballot Bliss, LLC November 19, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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