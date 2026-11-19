MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALBAR's latest investor behavior research examines how variable annuity subaccount investors fared in 2025

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DALBAR's 2026 Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior – Variable Annuities (QAIB-VA) finds that variable annuity subaccount investors continued to distinguish themselves from mutual fund investors in 2025, with results that reinforce longer-term patterns identified in the research.The report expands DALBAR's longstanding QAIB research by applying its investor behavior analysis specifically to variable annuity subaccounts. The study examines how investor decisions influence the returns investors actually realize, rather than simply measuring the performance of the underlying investments.Among the report's notable findings, the Average Equity Subaccount Investor once again outperformed the Average Equity Mutual Fund Investor in 2025, although the difference between the two was considerably narrower than in the prior year. The Average Equity Subaccount Investor (variable annuity investor) earned 17.21% for the year compared to 17.16% for Average Equity Mutual Fund Investor (mutual fund investor). The advantage was more pronounced among fixed income investors, where variable annuity subaccount investors finished the year well ahead of their mutual fund counterparts, with the Average Fixed Income Subaccount Investor earning 4.66% against the latter's 2.41%.Viewed across longer periods, the latest results reinforce a pattern that has emerged in DALBAR's variable annuity research: both equity and fixed income subaccount investors outperformed their corresponding mutual fund investors over the one-, three- and five-year periods examined.The 2026 QAIB-VA Report examines variable annuity investor behavior and returns through December 31, 2025, offering observers a closer look at how investor behavior within variable annuities compares with the broader mutual fund investor experience.For more information or to purchase the 2026 QAIB-VA Report, please visit .For 50 years, DALBAR has been the leading independent financial services market research firm, recognized by the industry and government alike. As an expert in audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence certifications, DALBAR sets the standard for excellence in the financial services community. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Emily Kunka

DALBAR, Inc.

+1 617-723-6400

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2026 QAIB-VA Report Finds Variable Annuity Investors Maintain an Edge News Provided By DALBAR, Inc. November 19, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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