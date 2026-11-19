Dr. Catrise Austin, cosmetic dentist and founder of Celebrity Branding, presents "7 AI PR Strategies Every Healthcare Leader Needs to Build Authority, Get Featured, and Get Paid" at the free AI Health & Wellness Summit 2026, Nov. 20-21.

Dr. Catrise Austin speaks on public relations to dental professionals at Dentistry's Got Talent, where she was a 2026 finalist. She presents 7 AI PR strategies at the free AI Health & Wellness Summit 2026, Nov. 20-21.

Dr. Catrise Austin, cosmetic dentist and founder of Celebrity Branding, holds her book "The Authority Gap." She presents 7 AI PR strategies at the free AI Health & Wellness Summit 2026, Nov. 20-21.

Celebrity Branding, founded by Dr. Catrise Austin, helps dentists, physicians, and experts turn their expertise into authority, media coverage, and income through public relations and the Fame Formula system.

As AI reshapes who gets found, Dr. Austin brings 7 AI PR strategies to healthcare leaders at the free Nov. 20-21 summit hosted by Alicia Lyttle.

- Dr. Catrise Austin, founder, Celebrity BrandingDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cosmetic dentist, author and Celebrity Branding founder Dr. Catrise Austin will teach healthcare leaders how to get found in the age of AI at the AI Health & Wellness Summit 2026, a free two-day virtual event presented by AI InnoVision on Nov. 20-21. Her Day 1 session arrives as new data upends how experts get discovered: a Muck Rack analysis released in October found that more than 84% of the sources AI tools cite come from earned and third-party media, while paid advertising accounts for just 0.3%.The shift is compounding. As AI-generated answers replace lists of links, the click itself is fading. Pew Research Center found in 2025 that people who saw an AI summary clicked a traditional search result just 8% of the time, and followed a link inside the summary only 1% of the time. Increasingly, being the source an AI names matters more than ranking for a click. For clinicians and practice owners, the stakes are immediate. An Edelman report this year found that 35% of people now use AI to help manage their health, and 84% of patients check online reviews before choosing a provider (rater8, 2025).Austin's 18-minute“power session,”“7 AI PR Strategies Every Healthcare Leader Needs to Build Authority, Get Featured, and Get Paid,” hands healthcare entrepreneurs a playbook for what the industry now calls generative engine optimization: earning the credible, third-party coverage that AI systems actually cite. She will show how to use AI to surface newsworthy angles, position as the go-to authority in a niche, earn media coverage, and convert that visibility into revenue, the throughline of her five-pillar Fame Formula framework.The session also takes aim at the myths that keep qualified experts invisible: that PR is only for large companies, that it is the same as advertising, that a person must be famous first, and that results require a big budget. The data complicates each. AI engines cite earned and third-party content 84% of the time and paid content 0.3%, and 59% of business decision-makers say they have removed a company from consideration over weak or absent thought leadership (Edelman-LinkedIn, 2026).“Being excellent isn't enough anymore. If AI can't find you and the media can't cite you, you don't exist to the people searching for an expert,” Austin said.The summit is hosted by Alicia Lyttle, CEO and co-founder of AI InnoVision and founder of the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants. Lyttle is a 2024 Bronze Stevie Award winner, a 2024 honoree of the 100 Women to KNOW in America presented by JPMorgan Chase, and a TEDx speaker. The event convenes more than 35 experts across 40 sessions and enforces a“zero sales pitch” policy, framing speakers as educators rather than marketers.“Alicia Lyttle is one of the sharpest minds in AI education, and she does not hand the stage to vendors. This summit bans sales pitches,” said Austin, who credits part of her own AI training to Lyttle.“Being selected means being vetted as a teacher, not a pitch.”Key facts:What: AI Health & Wellness Summit 2026, a free virtual event (35-plus experts, 40 sessions)When: Nov. 20-21, 2026; Dr. Austin presents on Day 1, Friday, Nov. 20 at 12pm ESTWhere: Online; free registration at the summit websiteHosts: Presented by AI InnoVision; hosted by Alicia Lyttle with co-host Sharon Easterling, MHA, RHIAWho should attend: physicians, nurses, health-system leaders, administrators, educators, wellness professionals, consultants, and health-tech foundersHealthcare professionals can register free for the AI Health & Wellness Summit 2026 at the event website. Experts who want to benchmark their own authority can take the free Fame Formula Score assessment at fameformulascore.About Celebrity Branding: Celebrity Branding, founded by Dr. Catrise Austin, is an authority-marketing practice that helps dentists, physicians, and experts build visibility, credibility, and revenue through public relations and the signature Fame Formula system. Known as“The Queen of Smiles,” Austin is a cosmetic dentist and the author of The Authority Gap whose 2026 speaking schedule includes the Florida Dental Convention and the Boss Doctors Conference. Through Celebrity Branding, she teaches healthcare entrepreneurs to position themselves as the recognized authorities in their fields. Learn more at celebritybrandingusa.About the AI Health & Wellness Summit 2026: The AI Health & Wellness Summit 2026 is a free, two-day virtual event presented by AI InnoVision and hosted by Alicia Lyttle, CEO and co-founder of AI InnoVision and founder of the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants. Held Nov. 20-21 with co-host Sharon Easterling, MHA, RHIA, the summit convenes more than 35 experts across 40 sessions on how artificial intelligence is reshaping clinical care, operations, education, governance, and research in healthcare. The event maintains a zero-sales-pitch policy. Free registration is available at aihealthandwellnesssummit.

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A DENTIST TURNED PR AGENCY FOUNDER EXPOSES WHY EXPERTS STAY INVISIBLE AND HOW SHE'S CHANGING THE GAME.

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New Data: AI Cites Earned Media 84% of the Time, Ads 0.3%. Dr. Catrise Austin Shows Experts How to Get Found News Provided By Celebrity Branding, LLC November 19, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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