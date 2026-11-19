Guests Can Enjoy Up to 40% Off All Shows

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Give the gift of amazement this holiday season as Cirque du Soleil invites fans to enjoy its biggest savings event of the year. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals now live, guests can enjoy up to 40% off select performances across all six U.S. resident productions.The special holiday offer includes up to 40% off tickets to Mystère at Treasure Island Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, up to 30% off tickets to Drawn to Life at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, and up to 20% off tickets to“O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino, Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and 'Auana at OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel.The exclusive offer starts on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with show-specific end dates and applies to performances in 2027, with show-specific blackout dates. Blackout dates for all Las Vegas resident shows include Dec. 14, 2026–Jan. 3, 2027. For additional details and to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.Cirque du Soleil continues to redefine live entertainment, bringing their productions to millions of fans around the world. Today, Cirque du Soleil continues to captivate audiences across the country with six resident productions in the United States, each offering a distinct blend of breathtaking acrobatics, imaginative storytelling, original music and innovative stagecraft.LAS VEGAS. Mystère at Treasure Island Las Vegas Hotel & CasinoMystère is the original must-see Cirque du Soleil production that fuses high-energy acrobatics with evocative choreography all set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums. Celebrate even more artistry and exhilaration firsthand during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday event, where guests can take advantage of up to 40% off tickets purchased between Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Dec. 4, 2026. These savings unlock unforgettable performances all the way through Dec. 31, 2027. For tickets and additional information, visit ..“O” at Bellagio Resort & CasinoInspired by infinity and the elegance of water,“O” combines incredible acrobatics and artistic swimming to create an other-worldly experience. Guests can immerse themselves in the aquatic spectacle for less with this limited-time holiday promotion offering up to 20% off, featuring the deepest savings on“Category M” seating. Tickets can be purchased between Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Dec. 4, 2026 for performances through Dec. 31, 2027. For tickets and additional information, visit .. KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & CasinoLive at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, KÀ redefines storytelling with its heroic journey of love and conflict set within a dynamic theater that transforms the stage into an entire empire. Guests can take their seat for this visual marvel with savings of up to 40% off select ticket categories when booking between Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Dec. 4, 2026, valid for showstopping performances through Dec. 31, 2027. For tickets and additional information, visit .. Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and CasinoHailed by Rolling Stone as“A virtual parade of 'wow' moments,” Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying combination of thrilling acrobatic stunts, heart-pumping choreography and visual effects. Step into the rhythm with this exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer featuring 20% off, with the premier discount applying to“Category M” seating. Specially discounted tickets for the hit show are available for purchase from Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Dec. 4, 2026, and can be redeemed for performances through Dec. 31, 2027. For tickets and additional information, visit .ORLANDO. Drawn to Life at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World ResortDrawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney has been delighting audiences on the West Side of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort since its November 2021 premiere with an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry. The family-friendly show creates the perfect holiday gift for kids of all ages during Black Friday and Cyber Monday with tickets up to 30% off from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, for performances Nov. 18, 2026 through Mar. 13, 2027. Tickets can be purchased at or at the Disney Springs box office by mentioning“Black Friday” and are subject to availability and exclusions.WAIKĪKĪ.'Auana at OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber HotelCreated exclusively for Hawai'i, 'Auana brings Cirque du Soleil's world-renowned artistry together with the stories, traditions, music and spirit of the islands. Beginning Tuesday, Nov 17, guests can enjoy 20% off tickets, while kamaʻāina (Hawai'i residents) can take advantage of up to 35% off. Available for purchase Nov. 17 through Dec. 4, the special offer invites audiences to experience the breathtaking artistry and storytelling through the one-of-a-kind resident production. Blackout dates apply. For tickets and additional information, visit .###About Cirque du SoleilCirque du Soleil is a global leader in live entertainment. For four decades, the company has pushed the boundaries of imagination, bringing its creative vision to a wide range of artistic formats, including touring and resident shows, seasonal productions, theatrical shows and more. Since its founding in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has inspired more than 430 million spectators across 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs over 3,000 people, including over 900 artists representing more than 80 nationalities. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.

Rylee Gomez

Kirvin Doak Communications

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CIRQUE DU SOLEIL OFFERS EARLY BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY DEALS ACROSS ALL U.S. PRODUCTIONS News Provided By Kirvin Doak Communications November 19, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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