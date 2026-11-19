PayToPlace Merchant App auto-identifies users in-store to push bills; User App auto-identifies stores on a map to pay via any installed payment app and rate.

MUMBAI, INDIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PayToPlace today announced plans for the global rollout of its patented PayToPlace For User and PayToPlace For Merchant Apps, enabling smartphone and smart-device users to pay inside physical stores directly from their seats without scanning paper QR codes or tapping plastic NFC terminals. Invented by Mumbai technologist Yogesh Rathod, the PayToPlace App turns brick-and-mortar shops into interactive digital checkouts.“If your smartphone GPS already knows the exact café, supermarket, pharmacy, or restaurant where you are sitting, why are billions of shoppers still standing in checkout lines to point cameras at scratched paper QR stickers or tap plastic NFC machines?” said Yogesh Rathod, Founder & Inventor of PayToPlace (Granted U.S. Patent 11,361,292).“With PayToPlace, you sit at your table, see your store-pushed bill pop up automatically on your screen, and tap 'Pay Now' in one click using any payment app already installed on your phone - with Instant Rating.”Protected by Granted U.S. Patent US11361292B2 and published Indian Patent Application 202027037328 (final hearing completed Oct. 1, 2026; Written Submission filed Oct. 9, 2026), PayToPlace combines live digital maps, Bluetooth discovery, multi-sensor indoor positioning, and PlacePrint to automatically identify and verify the store (Place ID) when a customer visits a store. Store staff push the exact bill to the shopper's screen (or the shopper enters an amount) and the customer taps“Pay Now.” Via open APIs, PayToPlace passes the user's Unique Global Mobile Number (UID) and verified Place ID-associated Merchant Payment Information and Amount to any selected payment app-automatically pre-filling the merchant's verified account and bill amount for in-store payment directly from the PayToPlace mobile app..Before Visiting: Browse live store feeds, verify real-time product availability and prices, place advance orders, and review past purchased products & services via stored structured bills, receipts..Inside the Store: Auto-identify the merchant on the live map, receive pushed bills or enter an amount, pay in one tap via any selected payment app, provide real-time reactions, and unlock instant merchant cashback or loyalty vouchers..After Checkout: Receive itemized digital receipts inside a unified All-Places Transaction Feed-replacing cryptic bank statements for expense tracking, warranties, support, and 1-tap repeat orders.Key Industry Benchmarks, Patent Priority & Regulatory FilingsIndependent Technical Validation of QR Code Friction: In a Dec. 21, 2023 publication titled“Location-based Automatic Payment Prompts for Merchant Payments” (Technical Disclosure Commons, Art. 6533), Google researchers noted that scanning physical QR codes is“time-consuming, cumbersome, and error-prone, especially in busy stores,” and fails when stickers are damaged, while NFC requires dedicated counter hardware. Years prior, Rathod established foundational patent priority (Jan. 18, 2019 in PCT/IB2019/050436 and Jan. 15, 2020 in PCT/IB2020/050281, granted as US 11,361,292 B2 and pending grant as 202027037328) for location-and-map-triggered checkout.Universal B2B2C Switch & Zero-Hardware Merchant Onboarding: Rather than competing as a closed wallet, PayToPlace functions as a universal map-checkout layer above existing payment apps alongside direct processing. Merchants onboard in two minutes via digital maps without purchasing QR stands, audio soundboxes, POS, or NFC terminals. Partner payment apps and mapping platforms can deploy zero-scan checkout via API across hundreds of millions of users overnight, generating B2B2C routing commissions while rewarding shoppers with table-side speed and instant merchant cashback that outweigh any nominal convenience fee.Market Validation & Formal Pre-IPO Regulatory Filings Logged With SEBI: Between Jan. 15, 2020 and Feb. 1, 2024, map-based store checkout was demonstrated at scale across 200M–500M users and 20M–40M stores via PhonePe's“Stores -> Pay Now” feature, discontinued Feb. 1, 2024 following U.S. App Store notices. Earlier, Apple Inc. Legal (Ref # APP123526, Jan. 23 & Feb. 12, 2020) notified PhonePe to resolve the patent matter with Rathod and indemnify Apple, parallel to Sections 14.1–14.2 of the Google Play Developer Indemnity Agreement (Ticket #6-2936000029240). Following the Oct. 1, 2026 final hearing and Oct. 9, 2026 written submission in PhonePe's April 28, 2021 Section 25(1) Pre-Grant Opposition against 202027037328, Rathod filed pre-IPO regulatory representations, a SEBI SCORES 2.0 complaint (Ref: SEBIE/MH26/MUMB/056727/1), and a SEBI Market Intelligence Portal submission (Nov. 16–17, 2026) with SEBI CFD (Observation Ref: HO/49/11/11(127)2025-CFD-RAC-DIL2), Book Running Lead Managers, and Statutory Auditors requesting review of Updated DRHP-I (Jan. 21, 2026) disclosures on: (1) the IN202027037328 opposition under UDRHP-I Page 435 materiality rules; (2) Ind AS 37 contingent liabilities (Note 35a, Pages 19, 81, 367 & 417); (3) U.S. Patent 11,361,292 and Apple/Google indemnity notices; and (4) Section 26(5) IP expert consents (Pages 112–113, 462 & 539).About PayToPlace:PayToPlace plans to develop and launch patented spatial-commerce and zero-scan map payment Native (Android, iOS, Windows) Apps and Progressive Web Applications (PWAs). Protected by Granted U.S. Patent 11,361,292 B2 and pending Indian Patent Application IN202027037328, PayToPlace connects physical stores and consumers worldwide through automatic map store identification, bill push, unified digital receipts, custom actions and reactions and open API integration with global payment networks. Visit and view U.S. Patent records at .

Yogesh Rathod

PayToPlace

+91 98218 98140

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THE END OF QR CODES: PayToPlace Plans Patented Zero-Scan Map Payment App; PhonePe Removed Similar Feature After Notice News Provided By Press Release Co. November 19, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, World & Regional



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