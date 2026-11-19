Seth Jarvis and HJ Brathwaite Present a Check to Duke Children's Hospital

Seth Jarvis Spends Time with Children at Duke Children's

HJ Brathwaite and Seth Jarvis Share Goodberrys Concrete with Pediatric Patients

Professional Taste Tester Campaign Celebrates its First Year with a Patient Visit to Pediatric Patients

- Henry Brathwaite, President & CEO Goodberry's Creamery, IncRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goodberry's Frozen Custard and Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis presented a $21,762 check to Duke Children's on Monday, Nov. 16, marking the first year of their“Professional Taste Tester” campaign with a visit to patients.The campaign began in April 2026 when Goodberry's introduced Jarvis as its“Professional Taste Tester” in a video built around his discerning palate and relentless pursuit of great taste. The playful launch drew an enthusiastic response from fans and set the tone for a partnership that combined frozen custard, hockey and support for Duke Children's.Goodberry's created the original Jarvy's Concrete for the campaign, blending vanilla frozen custard with red velvet cookie dough bites, Oreo cookies and waffle cone pieces. A portion of sales benefits Duke Children's. The campaign also featured three limited-edition collectible cup designs, giving fans another way to take part in the promotion.As excitement grew during the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup playoff run, customers and Jarvis fans brought the cups into their game-day routines. Some made a Goodberry's stop a good luck ritual before games; others took their cups to tailgates and watch parties. Goodberry's invited fans to share photos on social media for a chance to win memorabilia signed by Jarvis.Monday's check presentation brought Jarvis and Goodberry's representatives to Duke Children's, where he spent time with patients.“It's incredibly rewarding for all of us at Goodberry's to make a contribution like this to Duke Children's,” said H.J. Brathwaite, president and CEO of Goodberry's Frozen Custard.“We've had so much fun with this partnership, especially launching it during such an exciting hockey season in the Triangle. We're particularly grateful to Seth for his enthusiasm and generosity. He's earned a lot of admiration for what he does on the ice, but he deserves just as much credit for the way he's embraced this community and for his desire to make a difference off it.”The Jarvis campaign builds on Goodberry's relationship with Duke Children's, which began in 2024. Earlier efforts included its Fountains of Hope giving initiative, a signature Concrete created with Duke Children's patient ambassador Harper Harrell and a charity pickleball event. The Jarvis partnership gives customers another way to participate in that ongoing support.Goodberry's is preparing seasonal twists on the Professional Taste Tester campaign and will share more details soon. Sales tied to the Jarvis campaign will continue to raise money for Duke Children's.About Goodberry'sEstablished in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1988, Goodberry Creamery, Inc. is a cherished institution in The Triangle. Founder Harry Brathwaite's vision was to create exceptional frozen custard treats using all-natural ingredients, setting them apart from conventional desserts. Today, with 10 locations across North Carolina, Goodberry's offers a diverse range of flavors and toppings, from classic favorites to innovative creations like the "Carolina Concrete." Their state-of-the-art dairy processing plant in Wake Forest ensures control over the entire custard-making process, maintaining a tradition of quality and community. For more information, please visit goodberrys.

Chuck Norman

S&A Communications

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Goodberry's and Seth Jarvis Celebrate Successful First Year of Partnership with $21,762 Donation News Provided By S&A Communications November 19, 2026, 19:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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