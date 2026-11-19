MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- When AI can spark fears about humanity's future and aging technology can bring air travel to a standstill, the cost of weak governance is impossible to ignore. To help enterprises strengthen the governance of their information and technology, ISACA has launched COBIT 7, an updated version of its globally recognized framework for information and technology (I&T) governance.

Built for a rapidly changing digital world, the new COBIT 7 framework combines trusted guidance, an intuitive digital platform, customizable resources, and practical tools to help practitioners turn technology into measurable value, align decisions with strategy and confidently navigate emerging risks, including AI. COBIT 7 reinforces the framework's longstanding role in helping businesses align their I&T operations with broader strategic goals, manage technology risks, and ensure regulatory compliance.

“Over the last 30 years, COBIT has been a trusted framework for countless organizations, providing a holistic, structured approach to digital governance, security and enterprise accountability,” says Karen Heslop, ISACA vice president, content development.“Through these latest updates, COBIT 7 builds upon the strengths of COBIT to provide enterprises with even greater value, ease of use and relevance in today's latest technology and standards and frameworks landscape.”

Now available on a modern digital platform, COBIT 7 offers several new enhancements, including:

A new performance management and assessment module, designed to support the design and implementation of enterprise I&T governance systems, and including practitioner guidance, downloadable assessment tools at three different levels, as well as how-to videos An adapted toolkit that can be tailored to an organization's goals, helping automate the updated workflow and suggesting achievement levels for each COBIT 7 objective based on the practitioner's design inputs Objectives updated with expanded process-component activities Organizational structures presented by role rather than task An updated design guide that simplifies the design workflow from four steps to three and adjusts the activities within each step Revised scoring mechanisms that indicate whether design factors are forward-looking or reflect an enterprise's current situation Two new design factors: Organizational Health Context and Information/Data Management Strategies New AI risk scenarios added to the I&T Risk Profile design factor IT Implementation Methods that consider AI and cloud Refreshed IT-Related Issue examples that address AI, cybersecurity, and other areas of the modern technology landscape

“Across my career, I've considered COBIT to be the framework to manage frameworks-a powerful tool for cutting through the sprawl to pull from each model only the parts that help the enterprise meet its goals and support its strategy,” says Mark Thomas, ISACA Hall of Fame recipient.“With the more robust assessment module, additional design factors and expanded process activities, it is exciting to see the framework become even stronger as a complete governance solution.”

Accompanying the launch is a refreshed COBIT 7 Foundation Certificate (with a COBIT 7 Design and Implementation Certificate to come in 2027), a Consultant Program for individual COBIT practitioners, as well as Enterprise Licenses and Commercial Licenses.

There are a range of COBIT 7 offerings for different types of needs that have launched with the updated framework, including:

COBIT 7 Digital Platform - Basic Access: Includes the COBIT Introduction and Methodology, COBIT Framework: Governance and Management Objectives, and the Implementation Guide | Complimentary for both members and non-members via ISACA's digital platform COBIT 7 Digital Platform - Premium Access: Includes content from COBIT 7 Basic Access, as well as three downloadable assessments and the updated design tool | USD$300 for members and USD$550 for non-members COBIT 7 Objectives: Processes, Practices and Activities Workbook: Includes a PDF copy of the objectives, processes, practices, and expanded activities | USD$75 for members and USD$200 for non-members

Dive further into the new updates found in COBIT 7 in the ISACA webinar,“A First Look at COBIT 7,” free for members and USS$75 for non-members. Learn more and register at .

To learn more or to access COBIT 7 and related resources, visit .

About ISACA

For more than 55 years, ISACA® ( ) has empowered its community of 200,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with nearly 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members' careers. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

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