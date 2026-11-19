(BUSINESS WIRE ) -- North Star, a planned large-scale carbon dioxide removal (CDR) project being developed by Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) and Svante Technologies Inc. (Svante), has been selected by the Government of Canada as a qualified supplier under the federal Request for Standing Offer (RFSO) for the Acquisition and Retirement of Credits from Carbon Dioxide Removal Projects.

North Star was one of only three bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) projects selected through the competitive process, following a rigorous evaluation of technical, commercial, and procurement requirements. The selection establishes North Star as an eligible supplier for future annual federal purchases of high-quality carbon removal credits.

"This announcement marks an important step forward for Canada's carbon removal industry," said Claude Letourneau, President and CEO of Svante. "Creating reliable demand for carbon dioxide removal credits helps unlock investment, accelerate project development, and strengthen Canada's position in a rapidly growing global carbon market. Over time, carbon removals have the potential to become a strategic Canadian international export under the Paris Agreement Article 6.0 framework, generating economic value through investment and job creation, while helping organizations at home and abroad achieve their climate goals."

Located in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, North Star is being developed to convert sustainably sourced forestry residuals into clean energy while permanently capturing and storing biogenic carbon dioxide. The project is expected to generate durable carbon removal credits while creating economic opportunities for Indigenous communities and the broader region.

"This recognition reinforces the strength of the vision behind North Star," said Chief Jeremy Norman, Tribal Chief of MLTC. "Our Nations have long understood the importance of responsible stewardship of the land and its resources. Through North Star, we have an opportunity to create jobs, attract investment, and build an Indigenous-led economic opportunity that delivers lasting benefits for our communities while contributing to Canada's climate goals."

North Star has also secured a long-term carbon removal offtake agreement with Microsoft, positioning it among Canada's most advanced planned carbon removal projects. Beyond the voluntary carbon market, the Government of Canada's procurement program is designed to create demand for high-quality carbon removals while helping the federal government advance climate objectives. As one of the county's first initiatives of its kind, it represents an important step toward building a robust domestic market for engineered carbon removal.

About North Star

North Star is a planned bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) project being developed in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada. By utilizing sustainably sourced forestry residuals from the MLTC Bioenergy Centre to produce energy while permanently removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, North Star aims to deliver durable carbon removals, support Indigenous economic participation, and contribute to Canada's climate and economic objectives.

About MLTC

MLTC was formed in 1981 and represents nine First Nations located in Northwest Saskatchewan. MLTC invests in businesses to meaningfully participate in Saskatchewan's economy, supporting economic reconciliation in a rural and remote area of the province. 100% of the distributions flow to the nine First Nations, to foster local economic growth; enhance on-reserve education; healthcare; youth and elder programs; housing; and other community social and infrastructure needs.

About Svante

Svante is an integrated carbon management company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company makes nanoengineered filters and modular rotating contactor machines that capture and remove CO2 in an environmentally responsible way from industrial emissions and the air. The company manufactures filters for direct air capture and develops carbon capture and storage projects from source to sink. Svante is on Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Idea's list, the Global Cleantech 100 Hall of Fame and TIME & Statista's list of Top Greentech Companies of 2025. For more information, visit .

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