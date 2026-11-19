MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Xsolla (USA), Inc., a global commerce company, is giving game developers two new capabilities designed to reach players and encourage repeat engagement. Xsolla Player and Xsolla Pages are now available, letting developers integrate quests, rewards, and partner-funded offers into the player flow.

Xsolla Player is a desktop app that players install once and access with their Xsolla ID, bringing their game library and inventory together without separate sign-ups for each game.

Xsolla Pages creates search-optimized storefronts on the web for every title in a developer's catalog, with direct checkout.

PC studios work hard to win a player's first click, then work just as hard for every session after. Bringing players back is a challenge and has traditionally required paying to reach them again. Meanwhile, direct web sales have become a major revenue channel. Still, building and maintaining a separate web store or another app placement for every title is not practical for many studios, especially those with large back catalogs.

“A game shouldn't only exist where a studio pays to reach players,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla (USA), Inc.“Xsolla Player and Xsolla Pages put it on two more platforms, with quests, rewards, and offers giving players more ways to engage. Anyone can build a web page. What's hard is knowing which partner makes sense for a game and which offer fits each market. Xsolla Player and Xsolla Pages help studios with that.”

With Xsolla Player, gamers browse PC, web, and cloud games, start them with one click, and see live quests that highlight what to play next. Rewards are available for activities such as signing in, completing onboarding, launching a game for the first time, and finishing quests, and studios can also add their own quests and return-to-play rewards. Eligible items land in the player's Backpack and carry over from one session to the next, while games and their available offers remain visible as players browse other titles.

Xsolla Pages gives each game a storefront on the web without the overhead of building one. Pages are built from a studio's existing catalog, and developers decide what each one sells, how it looks, and which markets it serves. Every page includes:

Search-ready setup. Search tags and social previews are set up, and page speed is checked, before each page goes live. Backpack rewards. In-game items and perks that players keep in their Backpack, subject to the game's terms, and use in-game. Direct checkout. Purchases run on Xsolla's Merchant of Record infrastructure across 200+ geographies, with access to 1,000+ local payment methods and support for local payment and tax requirements.

Xsolla Pages is available to developers of any size, from studios with a single game to publishers with thousands of titles, for new releases and back catalog alike. More than 1,500 game teams already work with Xsolla.

Studios can learn more about Xsolla Player and get started with Xsolla Pages.

Readers can also complete a short Xsolla Quest at: xsolla/p3-quest

What is Xsolla Quest? Xsolla Quest lets people complete a few simple steps on an Xsolla page to receive an item.

About Xsolla

Xsolla (USA), Inc. is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.

Xsolla Player and Xsolla Pages are offered by Xsolla (USA), Inc. (“ Xsolla”). Rewards, in-game currency, badges, and Xsolla Points have no cash value and cannot be exchanged for cash or cryptocurrency. In-game currency can be used only as permitted by the game that issues it. Partner-funded offers, including any cashback or installment plans, are provided by third parties and subject to their terms. Rewards and offers are available only in supported territories.

© 2026 Xsolla (USA), Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink