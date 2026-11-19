MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announced that itshas been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2027 Honoree in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category. The recognition celebrates Belkin's innovative approach to screen protection, combining enhanced privacy, optical clarity and durability without compromising the everyday smartphone experience.

The CES Innovation Awards® 2027 program received a record number of submissions – nearly 4,000 – ahead of CES 2027, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas. The annual competition, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, recognizes outstanding design and engineering across 37 technology product categories. Submissions are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, including designers, engineers and members of the media.

Redefining Privacy Without Compromise

Traditional privacy screen protectors often come at the expense of display brightness, requiring users to increase screen brightness to maintain visibility, which can contribute to greater battery consumption. Belkin's Titan SmartShield Pro Bright Privacy Screen Protector addresses this challenge with advanced light-diffusing technology that limits visibility from side angles while preserving a brighter, clearer viewing experience for the user.

Designed to deliver privacy without sacrificing performance, Bright Privacy offers up to 10% greater screen brightness and up to 10% longer battery life compared to traditional two-way privacy screen protectors under controlled testing conditions. Its anti-reflective technology further reduces glare while preserving vibrant colors and screen clarity, making it easier to view content throughout the day.

Beyond privacy and optical performance, Bright Privacy delivers durable everyday protection through Belkin's Nano-Titan technology, offering up to 9 feet of impact protection and resistance to scratches and daily wear. Its ultra-thin 0.29mm design preserves the native touchscreen experience, while an anti-fingerprint coating and easy-to-use alignment tray provide a seamless user experience from installation to everyday use.

"Privacy shouldn't come at the expense of the experience people expect from their devices," said Dermot Keogh, Senior Director of Product Management for Belkin's Device Protection category. "With Bright Privacy, we set out to solve a common frustration with traditional privacy screen protectors by bringing together privacy, clarity, protection and power efficiency in one solution. Being recognized by the CES Innovation Awards is a testament to our team's commitment to thoughtful design and meaningful innovation that makes everyday technology better."

The recognition reinforces Belkin's commitment to advancing device protection through purposeful innovation, combining material science, optical engineering and user-centered design to address evolving consumer needs.

The Titan SmartShield Pro Bright Privacy Screen Protector is available for select iPhone models through Belkin and participating retailers. For more information, visit belkin.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

About CES®

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 17 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA. Follow us @CTAtech.

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