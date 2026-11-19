MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Gradiant, the world's first water-tech unicorn, today announced that its core operating business will focus on water for AI infrastructure. To support this, Gradiant has formed Entropy, a new platform that will build and scale the company's emerging technologies, where each will have a dedicated team and runway.

A focused operating business, built for the AI economy

More than 90% of Gradiant's core operating business now serves the AI economy, including semiconductor fabs, data centers, and the power and industrial plants that support them. The business is on track for about $150 million of EBITDA in 2027, with EBITDA above 20% of revenue. Its order backlog already covers most of expected 2027 earnings and about 35% of 2028. EBITDA has tripled from 2024 to 2026 and is on track to more than double again in 2027. That is a growth rate without precedent in the water industry.

Entropy: dedicated teams for the next wave

Entropy brings together Gradiant's emerging technologies, each led by a focused team:

alkaLi recovers lithium and critical minerals from brines and wastewater. ForeverGone destroys PFAS, the "forever chemicals," rather than moving them from one place to another. Turing Other early-stage technologies will join over time. Entropy remains part of the Gradiant group. It will pursue these opportunities with a long-term horizon and concentrate investment on the few technologies that can reshape their markets. "AI runs on chips, and chips run on water," said Prakash Govindan, Co-Founder and CEO of Gradiant. "Our operating business has become the water layer of the AI economy, and it deserves our full focus. alkaLi, ForeverGone and Turing each address a huge market of their own. Entropy gives them the teams and the focus to lead it." "Lithium, PFAS and AI for water each need a different kind of runway," said Anurag Bajpayee, CEO of Entropy. "Giving them dedicated teams lets every part of Gradiant move faster." Customers will see no change. Their teams, contacts and projects stay the same. About Gradiant

Gradiant is the Water Layer of the AI Economy. Founded at MIT and headquartered in Boston, Gradiant builds the water and wastewater infrastructure behind AI's build-out, from chips and data centers to the energy and industries that depend on them. As AI demand accelerates, water is becoming the resource that determines what can be built. Gradiant's technologies reduce what industry withdraws, reclaim what it would waste, and renew clean water to nature, with more than 3,000 treatment plants built across 92 countries. Learn more at gradiant. This release contains forward-looking statements, including expected financial results, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ. View source version on businesswire:

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