(BUSINESS WIRE )--At the Singapore FinTech Festival, Ant International CEO Peng Yang (YP) joined Javier Pérez-Tasso of Swift and Surendra Rosha of HSBC on the panel“From Digital to Intelligent: Who Will Build the Next Financial System?”, moderated by Arjun Vir Singh of Arthur D. Little.

YP highlighted three critical angles to tackle the future financial system:

How should settlement infrastructure evolve in the AI + blockchain era to establish new game rules?

How to build cross-rail, cross-modal trust for the agentic economy?

How to mainstream inclusion into AI design to close the accessibility gap for SMEs?

The Missing Debate: Rewiring settlement infrastructure

The four-party payment model - issuer, acquirer, network, regulator - has served as a mature bedrock for traditional economy. However, would we still need the acquirer or the network as we know it when CBDCs, blockchain and web3 currencies go mainstream?

Yang argued the industry should brace for new post-4-party models of accountability and new game rules for a world increasingly dominated by account-to-account transactions as merchants begin to run entire transactions on a rail built on tokenization.

“The settlement layer, the invisible rail-still matters most. Only at this layer can new rules of the game be defined, so everyone plays on the expanded field with clear responsibilities and new boundaries.”

While pushing the intelligence and application frontiers of AI and blockchain, Ant International felt strongly that its settlement infrastructure needed to evolve, so trust and responsibility can be effectively assigned inside new forms of regulated businesses.

The shift is already visible. On WhaleRTP, Ant International's blockchain platform connecting 23 leading global and regional banks, the company settled the equivalent of USD 1.1 trillion in last 12 months. The processing volume is likely to double in 2027.

But the ledger itself is not the challenge.

“Blockchain is not rocket science,” he said. The hard parts are compliance, the business mechanism, and proving the authenticity of the assets on the rail. To achieve that, banks, fintechs and partners such as Swift need to work together.

The trust layer: no one builds it alone in the multi-rail, multi-modal age

Such foundational technology and institutional changes require a new trust layer. Yang cited a top priority for agentic commerce: KYA – or Know Your Agent. Financial institutions used to run separate, siloed KYC structures. In the KYA era, monitoring and verification happen around the clock across rails and networks. Ant International's own KYA interoperability framework with Visa and Mastercard is a timely move in that direction.

The encouraging part, Yang said, is how fast collaboration can move. Ant International proposed the bank-to-wallet direct remit idea to Swift; eight months later it was live, moving funds from a Standard Chartered account to a DANA wallet in seven seconds - a pace that is rare across a field of many private-sector partners.

“We don't want to do everything ourselves,” Yang said.“Seven years ago nothing existed, so we had to - that's how Whale was built. Today Swift is building, JP Morgan is building, Citi is building, some countries run fast payment systems, and networks are forming across Southeast Asia.”

In the future, Yang believes there will be an open, connected network where AI picks the best route for each merchant - fastest or cheapest. Builders of the intelligence layer like Ant International would need rails to be open and reliable so each player can use them on behalf of its own clients.

The accessibility gap: if only big tech captures the AI bonus,“that future is boring”

“If technology fast-forwards and only the big enterprises and big tech companies capture the AI premium, that future is boring,” Yang said. Technology has to be democratized so that SMEs and the little guys share in the benefit, not only the largest firms.

Globalization 1.0, while creating unprecedented wealth and prosperity by bringing productivity gains to large enterprises, has left many small businesses, individuals and communities behind, leading to today's fragmentation. To move the world forward, our re-globalization project has to ensure broader inclusion of the smallest participants.

From Ant International's perspective, artificial intelligence – when proactively engineered – will make the task possible.“In our products and solutions design, Ai can narrow the distance between large and small: with agent help, a small enterprise or an individual can compete with the giants.”

From AI breakthroughs to Grassroots Empowerment

In an afternoon session,“Driving Financial Inclusion and Shared Prosperity in an Age of Uncertainty”, Yang recalled a trek through northern Iraq on the Abraham's Path project, where he and his colleagues saw what connectivity and access to technology, information and choice meant for a remote mountain village. He closed with two ambitions.

“First, payment should be like the internet and email - nobody asks whether an email is domestic or international; the internet killed the concept of a border. Payments still draw a distinct line between local and cross-border. With agentic, with tokenization, with public-private initiatives for interoperability, we should remove those differences - so even the most remote people can enjoy borderless payment, remittance and purchase, online and offline.” YP told fellow panelists, William Ury, Professor at Harvard Law School, Alexandre Chade, Founder & Chairman of Dotz, and Luay Obaidi, and Chief Product Officer, Qi Card.

“Second, if a small player has a big dream, they should be able to access the financial support they need to thrive - with new wallets and financial institutions empowered by technology, that should become the new normal of our economy.”

Singapore Fintech Festival 2026 has seen Ant International rolling out partnerships in the spirit of cross-sector and cross-rail collaboration:

New developments on trusted agent transactions in agentic commerce with Visa and Mastercard Partnership with Singapore's NETS as the first national rail to join Ant International's Agentic Mobile Protocol Co-innovation efforts with the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a pioneering partner for its PayNow NQR upgrade with live use cases Launched the Whale Orchestration Protocol that was developed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) BLOOM initiative for interoperability between tokenised deposits and tokenised money market funds, as a major upgrade to Ant International's blockchain-based wholesale settlement platform, WhaleRTP Alipay+, Ant International's global wallet gateway that links over 50 global digital wallets and banking apps, is connected to Pix, Brazil's national instant payment system, expanding cross-border digital payment access for international travellers

About Ant International

Ant International helps businesses to thrive through a full stack of AI-native payment, account, foreign exchange, treasury and growth solutions, underpinned by our trusted foundation models, security architecture, blockchain RTP platform and a world-leading mobile payment ecosystem. We drive relentless innovation to bring inclusive growth for merchants and communities of all sizes, today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit .

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