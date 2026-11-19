MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NexusIgnite today announced plans for a sovereign AI cloud in Jordan. NexusIgnite's Jordanian operating subsidiary will run it, and it is designed to initially serve up to five of the country's universities. The platform is planned on AMD InstinctTM GPUs and Spectro Cloud's PaletteAI platform. Service is targeted for 2027, subject to final agreements.

The platform is designed to keep research data, models, and workloads inside Jordan, under Jordanian operation. At the initial deployment, it will put AI compute in the hands of 200 university researchers. That is work that would otherwise run on infrastructure outside the country. In partnership with Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), NexusIgnite is also inviting other universities to take part as the platform grows.

“Jordan's researchers shouldn't have to send their work out of the country to use serious AI compute,” said Greg Forrest, Chief Executive Officer of NexusIgnite.“We're building a cloud that keeps that work and its data in Jordan, run by our Jordanian subsidiary. We're starting with the universities because that's where the country's AI talent is grown, and we expect the platform to grow with them.”

“This initiative marks an important step in strengthening Jordan's sovereign AI capabilities and advancing its digital economy,” said Eng. Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.“By providing advanced AI computing infrastructure within the Kingdom, we are enabling Jordanian universities and researchers to conduct cutting-edge research, develop innovative AI solutions, and build local expertise, while ensuring that research data remains within Jordan. It also reflects our commitment to creating an enabling environment for innovation and positioning Jordan as a regional hub for advanced technologies.”

“With PaletteAI, Jordan will have control of its AI infrastructure from metal to token,” said Tenry Fu, co-founder and CEO of Spectro Cloud.“The full AMD stack will run in-country, managed, through a single platform, so universities can put AI to work on their own research while their data stays at home. And as demand grows, NexusIgnite will be able to scale capacity without increasing operational complexity.”

About NexusIgnite

NexusIgnite builds sovereign AI infrastructure for governments, universities, and regulated organizations that need AI compute to stay under their own control. The company designs in-country, AMD-based AI environments so customers can run AI workloads while their data stays inside their borders. NexusIgnite is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a subsidiary in Dubai. Learn more at nexusignite.

About the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE)

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) leads Jordan's digital transformation and works to advance the Kingdom's digital economy and entrepreneurship ecosystem. The Ministry develops policies and initiatives to strengthen digital infrastructure, enhance digital skills, expand digital government services, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and attract local and international technology investments, in partnership with the public and private sectors. Through these efforts, MoDEE aims to position Jordan as a competitive regional and international player in the digital economy.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud helps platform teams and cloud providers modernize and manage infrastructure for the AI era without adding more tools or operational complexity. With PaletteAI, enterprises, public sector organizations, neoclouds and sovereign clouds can build, deploy, manage, govern and scale full-stack environments across VMs, Kubernetes, edge, regulated and air-gapped locations, and AI infrastructure. PaletteAI helps teams start quickly with Launchpads (turnkey, locally managed solutions for urgent outcomes such as VM modernization, token cost control and edge operations), then scale into centralized lifecycle management, governance and fleet operations on the same platform. Learn more at spectrocloud.

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