(BUSINESS WIRE )--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced that Danny Lange and Chris Tung have been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective Nov. 18, 2026.

Lange brings more than three decades of technology leadership, including senior roles building and scaling artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities at Google, Unity, Uber, Amazon and Microsoft. Tung brings extensive operating, consumer and digital commerce experience across Greater China and Asia Pacific through leadership roles at Shangri-La Asia, Alibaba, PepsiCo, L'Oréal and other global businesses. Together, their experience strengthens the Board's perspective as NIQ advances its AI strategy and expands its impact across global markets.

“Danny and Chris bring expertise that directly aligns with where NIQ is going,” said Jim Peck, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NIQ.“Danny has spent his career building AI and machine learning capabilities at scale. Chris brings deep operating experience across Greater China and Asia Pacific, along with a proven track record of using data and technology to build brands and grow businesses. Their perspectives will be important as we execute our strategy, scale new AI offerings including NIQ Optiq and ConnectAI, and help clients grow in a rapidly changing market.”

About Danny Lange

Lange is the founder of Agentimus LLC, an AI advisory firm, where he advises private equity and growth equity investors and their portfolio companies on artificial intelligence. He previously served as Vice President of Business Intelligence and AI at Google, Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Unity Software, Head of Machine Learning at Uber, and General Manager of Amazon Machine Learning at Amazon. He also held engineering leadership positions at Microsoft. Lange serves on the boards of Trifork Group AG and ZeroNorth A/S. He holds a Master of Science degree and a Ph.D. in computer science from the Technical University of Denmark and is a named inventor on 24 U.S. patents.

“NIQ has a difficult-to-replicate AI advantage: trusted, proprietary AI-ready data grounded in real consumer behavior,” Lange said.“The opportunity now is to make that intelligence usable by the next generation of AI systems and agentic workflows, including agentic commerce. I'm excited to help NIQ turn that advantage into products and platforms that create meaningful value for clients and shareholders.”

About Chris Tung

Tung most recently served as Group Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Executive Officer, China, at Shangri-La Asia Limited. He previously served as President of Alibaba Group, leading strategic development, after serving as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Earlier in his career, he was Chief Executive Officer of VML China and held senior leadership roles at PepsiCo China, L'Oréal, GigaMedia and Procter & Gamble. Tung also created Alibaba's“Uni Marketing” system, which used business intelligence to improve marketing and advertising effectiveness. His work has earned broad industry recognition; Forbes named him one of the World's Most Influential CMOs in 2018, 2022 and 2023. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Taiwan University and a master's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Michigan.

“NIQ has a powerful global perspective on consumer behavior and a significant opportunity to deepen its impact across Asia and around the world,” Tung said.“As an NIQ client during my time at Alibaba, including when I built the Uni Marketing system, I saw firsthand how NIQ's data can help brands understand consumers and make better decisions. I am pleased to join the Board and support the company as it advances its strategy and strengthens the value it delivers for clients.”

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

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