MENAFN - Daily Forex) Markets are currently dominated by a strong US Dollar which is driving almost everything, whether stocks, commodities, or Forex. The AUD/USD currency pair has been no exception and has been continuing to move steadily lower over recent days, although it started to make a bullish bounce a few hours ago. Is there any end in sight to this, and if not, how much lower might it go? Let's take a closer look.

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The Australian Dollar's fundamental outlook remains bearish, particularly against the US dollar, after October employment unexpectedly fell by 43,500 and unemployment climbed to 4.9%. The weaker labour market reinforces expectations that the RBA's tightening cycle has peaked at 4.85%, with markets now pricing a rate cut next year. Weaker commodity prices and fragile risk appetite add to the Aussie's headwinds. Persistent domestic inflation could still delay RBA easing, but a sustained currency recovery likely requires stabilising employment, stronger commodity demand or a softening in Fed expectations.

The US Dollar's fundamental outlook remains bullish, as persistent inflation and hawkish Federal Reserve guidance reinforce expectations of further tightening. Yesterday's Fed minutes revealed growing concern that stronger action may be needed to contain inflation, while Christopher Waller separately advocated either a 50-basis-point December hike or faster increases in 2027, helping push the dollar index to a fresh 19-month high. Expectations of higher US interest rates continue to support the greenback's relative yield appeal, particularly against currencies whose central banks appear closer to ending their tightening cycles. However, with a December hike already fully priced in, further gains may require a more aggressive policy outlook; softer economic data or less hawkish guidance could instead trigger profit-taking.

It looks like fundamentals are supporting a case for an especially bearish outlook in this currency pair.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical Analysis

The price just reached a new long-term low a few hours ago, but has bounced quite strongly from there in recent hours in what looks like an impulsive move. This is dangerous in terms of looking for a short trade, but the long-term trend and the fundamentals support only short trades. I do not want to take a long trade here.

At the time of writing, the price is sitting just underneath a resistance level at about 0.6709. It might reverse here but that is not clear from the price action so far. Above that, there is another resistance level at 0.6721, and then beyond that, 0.6764. These are all areas where a short trade might set up.

I have to say, my gut feeling about these potential setups is not a good one, so even though there are many bearish factors here favouring a short trade, the price action does not look very supportive of that so far. It just feels off, perhaps because these support levels do not really stand out very strongly from the price action.

My Take on AUD/USD Today

I have to say, my gut feeling about these potential setups is not a good one, so even though there are many bearish factors here favouring a short trade, the price action does not look very supportive of that so far. It just feels off, perhaps because these support levels do not really stand out very strongly from the price action.

I would want to see a very strong price action reversal before entering a new short trade here & Resistance Levels

My previous AUD/USD signal on 17th November might have produced a losing long trade from the pin bar/doji hourly candlestick which rejected 0.6725.

Risk 0.25%.

Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday.

Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 0.6709, 0.6721, or 0.6764. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Short Trade Ideas

Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 0.6661, 0.6634, or 0.6621. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Long Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning either the Australian or US Dollars.

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