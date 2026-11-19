MENAFN - Daily Forex) Momentum in gold has been steady the past handful of days. Traders who have been waiting on a turnaround to develop higher in gold have definitely been tested if they have remained stubborn and betting on upside to suddenly emerge. USD centric strength remains vibrant. Yet in the midst of the selling being seen in gold that is robust, questions continue to be asked by players in the precious metal who remain optimistic about outlooks. Retail traders importantly need to be focused on short and near-term conditions.

Denying the lower momentum in gold which has created even more power the past handful of days would be a mistake. Gold backers who believe the precious metal is vastly oversold may be ecstatic if they view the current lows as a way to accumulate. However the downturn via short and near-term considerations for wagering on direction remains in the hands of powerful selling forces.

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Gold is getting hammered and retail traders looking for a trend certainly have one to consider, but they still need to be careful because the broad markets are showing widespread anxiousness. Those looking for sudden reversals upwards in gold cannot be faulted, but these same soothsayers need to be very careful because the fire surrounding gold has been hot and is melting the price for the moment Tests Lower Levels With Major Support Still Far Below

As of this moment gold is near $3,734.00 which is a mark that was last traversed in September of 2025. From a technical viewpoint, long-term charts are needed, and when used they clearly show that gold is in the midst of burning off some of the speculative stardust it has carried for over a year. The last time gold traversed its current values was on the way upwards. Technically speaking, there is a lot of room lower the precious metal could traverse before it hits a wall of support that showed sustained price action around the $3,500.00 to $3,400.00 realms.

Those prices are still a long way down for speculators and it is probably best not to be that ambitious regarding additional downside trajectory. Yet the price of gold has shown strong velocity lower the past few days and support levels have certainly proven vulnerable. But before a trader bets blindly on selling gold, they need to understand sentiment could shift abruptly particularly as the global markets resemble a nervous bunch of teenagers Rising Market Anxiety Restore Gold's Safe-Haven Demand?

Gold can certainly go lower, there are no rules against selling the precious metal. The price of gold needs to be questioned technically which shows there is room to traverse lower, but fundamental aspects should be considered too. And that is where the current price of gold runs into dynamic risks. If market conditions continue to get more nervous, when will gold be looked at as a safe haven again?

Yes, USD centric strength is standing in the way of gold and upwards traction for the moment, but will cautious attitudes that are loud start to change their viewpoints regarding the USD and its interplay with gold? Short and near-term wagers looking for more downside cannot be blamed, but they should be conducted cautiously because market circumstances could change quickly.

Why a Sustained Gold Recovery Remains Uncertain

Traders may be tempted to look for upside potential in gold. However timeframes need to remain realistic. Perhaps gold traders who have the capability of participating in the options markets can try their luck by buying calls in the futures markets. Short and near-term trading in gold has shown a solid trajectory lower. At some point USD centric attitudes are likely to weaken, but until then gold may face volatile sideways trading and additionally selling winds that will need to be handled tactically, particularly by those who remain biased in favor of gold Could Signal a Shift in Gold's Downward Momentum?

It is never wise to challenge price trajectories in the markets by yourself. Catching momentum shifts remains a tactically good option. The problem in the current gold market is that selling remains the flavor being selected by large speculative players. Those looking for upside have historical evidence on their side, but that doesn't mean a turnaround in price momentum is going to happen today or tomorrow.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGold Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: $3,750.00

Current Support: $3,718.00

High Target: $3,830.00

Low Target: $3,665.00Advertisement

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