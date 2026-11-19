MENAFN - Daily Forex) Silver has collapsed again during the trading session on Wednesday, as we are down about 5%. Real rates in America continue to punish silver holders, as the opportunity costs are a major problem.

This being the case, as long as you get paid above the inflation rate to hold risk-free assets such as U.S. government debt, it makes sense that silver will struggle. Furthermore, we do have questions to ask about liquidity and whether or not silver is in a situation where people are being forced to sell it to cover losses elsewhere.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Short-term rallies at this point in time, to me at least, look like selling opportunities as well.

The strong U.S. dollar, which of course is related to those real yields, continues to be a massive problem. With the market now breaking below $45, that is another major barrier that we are breaking below. If that is going to continue to be the way this market trades, there is no real shot at the market being bullish.

Ultimately, I think you have a situation where rallies will continue to get sold into, with the $48 level being a little bit of a significant barrier and the $44 level now coming into the picture. I think this is a market that could go much lower

It's almost as if the overall attitude of the market is one of accelerating panic. I do not want to own silver right now, but I do recognize that down the road there should be a lot of demand. There is a little bit more supply out there now too, so it's a bit of a double whammy. I remain bearish of silver at the moment.

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