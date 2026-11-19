MENAFN - Daily Forex) The U.S. dollar continues to look strong against almost everything at the moment, and the Canadian dollar won't be any different. With the recent Canadian job losses and the fact that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates in December, we see buyers overwhelming this market.

USD/CAD

The U.S. dollar has broken above the 1.43 level during the trading session here on Wednesday, a major barrier that is now in the background.

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The question at this point in time is how we will behave on our way up to the 1.45 level. Possibly being an area I think that we may go looking to, but really, at this point in time, it's a market that is probably going to face a lot of headwinds. So, I prefer to buy short-term dips.

Rates continue to pay you

The interest rate differential, of course, does favor you for longs. With the Canadian economy shrinking a bit as far as employment is concerned, that is not a good sign. We are overbought at this point, so I'm looking at this as a market that I want to get long of, but in the short term, I am willing to wait for a little bit of value.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

I don't think the trend changes magically. I think that we continue to see U.S. dollar strength as real rates in America continue to pay you, with the 10-year yield about 2.8% above real inflation, and that makes the U.S. dollar attractive

Ultimately, this is a market that I think anytime you get value, you have to jump on it. I have no interest in shorting. I don't want to pay the swap. I don't want to own the Canadian dollar, and therefore, I think this remains a bullish market for those looking to buy USD, as the oil markets are also soft, and this is also causing some issues in the CAD overall.

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