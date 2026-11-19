USD/CAD Forecast: 19/11: Bulls Eye Further Gains (Video)
The interest rate differential, of course, does favor you for longs. With the Canadian economy shrinking a bit as far as employment is concerned, that is not a good sign. We are overbought at this point, so I'm looking at this as a market that I want to get long of, but in the short term, I am willing to wait for a little bit of value.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI don't think the trend changes magically. I think that we continue to see U.S. dollar strength as real rates in America continue to pay you, with the 10-year yield about 2.8% above real inflation, and that makes the U.S. dollar attractiveUltimately, this is a market that I think anytime you get value, you have to jump on it. I have no interest in shorting. I don't want to pay the swap. I don't want to own the Canadian dollar, and therefore, I think this remains a bullish market for those looking to buy USD, as the oil markets are also soft, and this is also causing some issues in the CAD overall.Ready to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.
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