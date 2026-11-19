MENAFN - Daily Forex) The U.S. dollar continues to see buyers on dips against the Japanese yen, despite the fact that the Bank of Japan continues to threaten the markets. With this, it's a dangerous game, but one that still pays you to own dollars.

USD/JPY

The U.S. dollar has been very noisy over the course of the trading session here on Wednesday as we continue to bounce around between the ¥159 level and the ¥160 level. The ¥160 level has a lot of resistance just above it, mainly due to the Bank of Japan selling back in early September and the fact that, when we get to that area, you start hearing Bank of Japan officials rumble the markets with their commentary and their threats.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money The market breaking above the 160.50 yen level could be a targeted move to the upside

Perhaps to the next intervention level. Regardless, you get paid to hang on to this pair, and I think that continues to be a situation you have to be cognizant of.

I like buying dips. I'm already long this pair, and I have added a couple of times. I'm simply collecting the swap over time. It's really not until we break down below the ¥156 level that I'd be concerned about the overall move.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

If you squint, you can see that from that sell-off in September, we have formed an ascending triangle that, assuming that the Bank of Japan doesn't get involved, measures a move to ¥167. I don't think they'll let it get that far without intervening a few times, but this is the game we've been playing for a while, and I still remain bullish

The Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates next month, possibly even into the beginning of next year. I remain bullish at this point in time, and will either be buying, or on the sidelines. I have no interest in owning the yen anytime soon.

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