USD/JPY Forecast 19/11: Bulls Challenge 160 (Video)
I like buying dips. I'm already long this pair, and I have added a couple of times. I'm simply collecting the swap over time. It's really not until we break down below the ¥156 level that I'd be concerned about the overall move.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf you squint, you can see that from that sell-off in September, we have formed an ascending triangle that, assuming that the Bank of Japan doesn't get involved, measures a move to ¥167. I don't think they'll let it get that far without intervening a few times, but this is the game we've been playing for a while, and I still remain bullishThe Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates next month, possibly even into the beginning of next year. I remain bullish at this point in time, and will either be buying, or on the sidelines. I have no interest in owning the yen anytime soon.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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