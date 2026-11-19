MENAFN - Daily Forex) The euro continues to look very vulnerable against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as we see the real rates continue to work on the value of anything not called“the U.S. dollar.” Paired with energy issues being a threat in the EU, this is a recipe for USD strength.

EUR/USD

The euro has fallen apart again during the trading session on Wednesday, as we are now well below the 1.10 level. Ultimately, at this point in time, any time the euro rallies, I think you have to look at it through the prism of selling signs of exhaustion. Yesterday, I sent out the trade idea of fading somewhere near 1.11, and we did not even get that. We just fell from there.

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Ultimately, any time this pair rallies, I sell it. Ultimately, I think you have to look at this as a market that continues to pay close attention to real yields and the fact that, in the United States, they are strong and will continue to attract inflows.

Will the EU struggle with energy?

On the other side of the Atlantic, you have the European Union, which could be struggling for energy this winter. That is not a good sign. Inflation is strong there too, but it is more based on energy than anything else, so it is not a sign of a strong economy.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Although it is worth pointing out that there is a backlog of almost 9 months in German manufacturing orders, so there are some signs of hope, but I do not think we get there quickly

Ultimately, any time this pair rallies, I sell it. I think, at this point in time, I might have my eye on a move down to 1.08, as the interest rate continues to favor the United States, with the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December overwhelming the idea of the ECB being somewhat noncommittal about their next financial move.

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