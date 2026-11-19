EUR/USD Forecast: 19/11: Euro Selloff Accelerates (Video)
On the other side of the Atlantic, you have the European Union, which could be struggling for energy this winter. That is not a good sign. Inflation is strong there too, but it is more based on energy than anything else, so it is not a sign of a strong economy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAlthough it is worth pointing out that there is a backlog of almost 9 months in German manufacturing orders, so there are some signs of hope, but I do not think we get there quicklyUltimately, any time this pair rallies, I sell it. I think, at this point in time, I might have my eye on a move down to 1.08, as the interest rate continues to favor the United States, with the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December overwhelming the idea of the ECB being somewhat noncommittal about their next financial move.Ready to trade our Forex EUR/USD forecast? We've shortlisted the best European brokers in the industry for you.
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