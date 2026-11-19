I am selling gold. I am looking for continuation to the downside for a move to $3550. I am setting a stop loss just above $3850.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

Gold has now broken yet another support level on Wednesday, as we continue to see real rates punish gold holders.

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The gold market has collapsed during the trading session yet again, as we are now well below the $3,850 level, an area that I had watched previously. Now that we're below there, it looks like we've probably seen more FOMO shorting into the market.

The question is what's going on? The biggest problem is going to be real rates at the moment. Real rates in America and several other countries, for that matter, pay you to hold on to government debt. So the question for most professional managers will be: why bother risking your account in the gold market when you can simply earn a return for owning government debt, and it's guaranteed?

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With this being the case, it makes a certain amount of sense that gold sells off.

If inflation drops, those bonds become even more valuable, as they will pay the same rate with inflation dropping. So the real rate only gets bigger. With this being the case, it makes a certain amount of sense that gold sells off.

Now we're looking for major support levels underneath to perhaps try to find value. That would be somewhere closer to the $3,500 level. In other words, I think we have further to the downside

All things being equal, though, this is a market that could bounce occasionally. Those bounces, for me, end up being selling opportunities. I have no interest in buying gold in the current environment at this moment. I do think gold eventually turns around, but we're not there yet.

From a technical analysis standpoint, you can see that on the charts. The $3,500 level was an important level. If we turn around and rally from here, it's really not until we clear the $4,000 level that you can have any real conversation of perhaps going bullish, the trend changing, whatever.

I think at this point in time, anytime you get a rally, you're a seller. Or I think some people are probably just selling now and aiming for that breakdown.

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