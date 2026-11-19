The crypto market capitalisation dipped to $2.14T overnight, close to Sunday's low of $2.12T, and recovered to $2.17T by the morning. Bitcoin came close to $62K again, but buyers are active around $63K. The price is more than 7% below the 200-week moving average, the widest gap in three years.

Overnight into Thursday, the crypto market capitalisation returned to the area of Sunday's lows ($2.12T), touching $2.14T, before partially recovering to $2.17T by the start of active trading in Europe. External factors continue to favour the bears, as the FOMC meeting minutes once again noted that some members were prepared to raise rates by more than the standard 25 basis points, prolonging the rally in the US Dollar Index, while the S&P 500 index dipped below its 200-day moving average. On the other hand, a silver lining emerged on Thursday against the backdrop of the relatively successful Anthropic share placement. For cryptocurrencies, this could be a key factor in a downward reassessment of risks. We had previously identified this IPO as a potential factor attracting the riskiest capital. If we are correct, money may flow back into cryptocurrencies.

This is not yet evident in the 24-hour price action, where the number of top coins falling is roughly seven times the number rising. The top three performers are NEAR (+1.7%), Tron (+1.3%) and Theta (+1.1%), while the three worst performers are Filecoin (-4.8%), Stellar (-3.5%) and Basic Attention Token (-3.3%).

At its low point, Bitcoin once again came very close to $62K, continuing to find support on dips towards the year's lows. Although we saw the price slip below this level in June, steady buying around $63K is clearly visible on the chart. It cannot be ruled out that this is merely a brief pause following a significant achievement by the bears last week, during which they pushed the price first below the 50-week and then below the 200-week moving average. In doing so, the price plunged more than 7% below the latter curve, the deepest dip below it in three years. In 2022, the price was a third below the 200-week MA at the market low, which coincided with the height of the Fed's most aggressive series of key rate hikes. The battered BTC only began to recover when the Fed switched to a standard pace of policy tightening, before concluding the hiking cycle later in 2023. The simple conclusion is that the market is currently spooked by the spectre of a double rate hike and the risks of further aggressive tightening.

News Background

The Democrats' victory in the midterm congressional elections has raised questions about the pace of market-structure legislation. At the same time, the Binance hack has dealt a blow to institutional investors' confidence in the crypto industry, according to Bitwise.

For the first time in history, Bitcoin could close lower for the second year in a row. Mignolet points out that the long-term BTC chart increasingly resembles a“terminal diagonal”, which, according to Elliott wave theory, appears at the end of a major price movement.

-p src="/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2026/assets/images/202608/coins-red/820x312.png">

Grok, the chatbot from Elon Musk's SpaceXSI (formerly xAI), deemed a rapid quantum attack on Bitcoin realistic. Addresses with exposed public keys, accounting for around 35% of the supply, would be under threat. However, a quantum computer with the necessary processing power does not yet exist.

Anchorage Digital, a crypto bank, warns that artificial intelligence will turn the coming year into a“bloodbath” for the crypto industry. AI has made hacking extremely cheap and significantly lowered the barrier to entry.

Public Bitcoin miners have sold nearly half of their reserves since January, according to Glassnode's calculations. Companies are redirecting capital and energy capacity towards AI data centres and high-performance computing.

What to watch

Base case: in our view, as long as the market fears a double Fed hike, rebounds will remain limited, although a successful Anthropic IPO could bring risk capital back into cryptocurrencies.

Risk to the bearish scenario: a sharp softening of the Fed's tone, with a Bitcoin move above $66K as price confirmation.

Upcoming: all eyes are on the first day of trading in Anthropic shares on 19 November.

The FxPro Analyst Team