MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) FRANKLIN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – BUBLTM Cocktail Shots is turning up the heat with the launch of Hot Cinnamon Whiskey, its newest flavor and the latest cocktail you can pop straight into your mouth, Parker Development Inc. announced today. Like every BUBL, the entire shot is edible, from the ultra-thin casing to the cocktail inside.







Photo Caption: BUBL Hot Cinnamon Whiskey Cocktail Shots, a 12 percent ABV whiskey-based cocktail featuring ready-to-drink, fully edible bubbles in a 750 mL bottle.

Designed for consumers looking for a new way to enjoy a familiar drink, BUBL Hot Cinnamon Whiskey combines an oaky, smooth whiskey profile with sweet cinnamon spice, all sealed inside a flexible, fully edible shell. There's no shot glass to pick up and nothing to throw away. Each single-serve bubble can be enjoyed on its own or dropped into your favorite cocktail, with or without the Hot Cinnamon Whiskey cocktail contained in the BUBL bottle itself.

The new flavor joins BUBL's lineup of innovative cocktail shots: Lemon Drop, Cosmopolitan, and Sex on the Beach. Like the rest of the lineup, Hot Cinnamon Whiskey is designed to deliver an interactive drinking experience while offering a novel, entirely edible format for bars, liquor stores, and consumers.







Photo Caption: BUBL Hot Cinnamon Whiskey Cocktail Shots are fire-inspired, and so is the bold cinnamon flavor.

“Hot Cinnamon Whiskey gives us an entirely new flavor direction while staying true to what makes BUBL unique,” said Jack Parker, President of Parker Development Inc., who leads research and development for BUBL.

How to Enjoy

Chill: Best served cold. The entire BUBL, casing and all, is edible. Scoop and Serve: Use a bar spoon to scoop a BUBL capsule and serve with or without the accompanying cocktail from the bottle. Experience the Burst: Place the BUBL in your mouth, seal your lips, and apply gentle pressure to unleash a burst of flavor. Then enjoy the casing too, because it's all edible.

ABOUT BUBL

Founded by a team of hospitality and food science innovators, BUBL is redefining the nightlife and spirits industry through premium, spirit-based cocktails encapsulated in an ultra-thin, flexible, entirely edible layer. Designed to be enjoyed as a standalone experience or as an interactive cocktail enhancer, BUBL brings the artistry of molecular mixology to bars, liquor stores, and consumers nationwide.

ABOUT PARKER DEVELOPMENT, INC.

Established in 1992 and based in Franklin, New Jersey, Parker Development Inc. is a premier food, beverage, and supplement research and development laboratory. Led by industry veteran Jack Parker, the company specializes in commercial product development, turning complex concepts into scalable, grocery-ready products for brands pushing the technical boundaries of the food and beverage landscape.

MORE INFORMATION

BUBL (age restricted):

Parker Development:

MULTIMEDIA

Image links for media:

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Photo Caption: BUBL Hot Cinnamon Whiskey Cocktail Shots are fire-inspired, and so is the bold cinnamon flavor.

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Photo Caption: BUBL Hot Cinnamon Whiskey Cocktail Shots, a 12 percent ABV whiskey-based cocktail featuring ready-to-drink, fully edible bubbles in a 750 mL bottle.

Vertical logo link for media: :i:/g/IQBcfh-570wnR7mKJX-V-sJGAYSyBPSqS9S_aU4MySrb6zQ?e=kRidGU

Horizontal logo link for media: :i:/g/IQCGPyhnOXbFS6o7Kn9R2ML2ATpIh_4bSbwiz613iB6mA54?e=GNKuNq

Disclaimer: All Bubl Cocktail Shots contain 12% alcohol by volume. Must be 21+ to purchase or consume. Please drink responsibly. Whiskey cocktail with natural flavor, certified colors, and artificial sweetener. Spirits-based RTD.

News Source: Parker Development Inc.

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