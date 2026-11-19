Firmwareindex Launches Free Firmware History For Over 2,000 Samsung Galaxy Models, Tracking Every Update By Region
Image caption: FirmwareIndex logo.
Most Samsung owners only see a short notice when an update arrives, and they cannot tell why a phone in another country already has it. FirmwareIndex lists for each model which build every region code (CSC) has, when it appeared and which regions are still waiting. When Samsung released the October security update S928BXXS6EZJ1 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it appeared in 53 regions on its first day; 38 more regions received it over the following weeks.
Each build also records its bootloader (binary) version. Owners who want to go back to an older firmware need this number, because once a newer bit is installed, Samsung's bootloader rejects older builds. Until now this information was spread across forum threads.
“People search for the build number in their update notification and find nothing but download sites,” said Alexandra Looks, Managing Director of Looks Einkaufs & Verwaltungs GmbH, which operates FirmwareIndex.“We wanted one page per model that answers three questions: what is the latest version, has my region got it, and can I still go back.”
FirmwareIndex does not host or sell firmware files. Download instructions point to free open-source tools that fetch the files directly from Samsung. The site also tracks Samsung's published update commitments per model and the rollout of One UI 9 (Android 17): one-ui-9/.
ABOUT FIRMWAREINDEX
FirmwareIndex tracks every firmware build Samsung publishes for Galaxy phones, tablets and watches: build history, rollout by region (CSC), Android version and bootloader bit. Data is collected daily from Samsung's public update servers. FirmwareIndex is not affiliated with Samsung Electronics. Website: .
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Caption: FirmwareIndex logo.
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