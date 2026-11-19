MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Optimal Blue today announced a new integration between its CompassEdge hedging and trading platform and Tradeweb, a global leader in electronic trading across asset classes. The integration allows mortgage capital markets teams to execute mortgage-backed securities (MBS) trades directly from within CompassEdge. Bringing Tradeweb execution directly into CompassEdge gives capital markets teams a singular point of entry and eliminates the need to manually reenter trade information, giving users opportunity to execute trades faster, improve accuracy and lower operational risk.







Image caption: Optimal Blue logo.

“The fewer manual steps between modeling and execution, the better,” said Fuad Nasir, vice president of hedging and trading at Optimal Blue.“During times of increased market volatility, clients can quickly refresh their risk positions and, when warranted, execute their trades directly through the integration.”

The integration offers users of both Tradeweb and CompassEdge greater competitive edge through expanded capabilities and workflow improvements, flexibility in trade size, a more comprehensive view of the market and a strong network of broker-dealers.

“Our clients want to go from market view to execution with as little friction as possible. By embedding Tradeweb's electronic MBS marketplace directly into CompassEdge, we're delivering exactly that: faster access to liquidity, a streamlined connection to our deep network of dealers and the efficiency of straight-through processing. This enables clients to execute trades with greater precision, speed and confidence,” said Bhas Nalabothula, Managing Director, Head of U.S. Institutional Rates at Tradeweb.

Additionally, users can benefit from access to Optimal Blue's suite of AI assistants embedded directly into CompassEdge to support their decision-making and efficiencies as they execute trades with the Tradeweb API. This includes the ability to use Trade Assistant for help modeling potential trades, to confirming executed trades with Confirm Assistant. By streamlining manual, time-consuming processes, users are freed up to focus more on complex trades, growth initiatives and margin management.

“By combining AI-assisted decision support with Tradeweb's market-leading execution capabilities, users are empowered to optimize every step of the hedge trading lifecycle while ensuring human expertise remains in control,” added Nasir.

Optimal Blue has continued to strengthen CompassEdge over the past year by expanding the connectivity, automation, and execution capabilities available within the platform. The Tradeweb integration builds on that investment by bringing a leading electronic marketplace for mortgages into the CompassEdge environment, expanding customers' trading options and reinforcing Optimal Blue's role across the secondary mortgage market.

As the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform, Optimal Blue supports approximately 40% of loans hedged and sold into the secondary mortgage market.

Learn how CompassEdge helps mortgage capital markets teams manage hedging, trading and execution: compassedge.

ABOUT OPTIMAL BLUE

Optimal Blue powers strategic performance across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry's only proven end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes optimize performance – from pricing accuracy to margin protection and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue helps deliver measurable ROI, visit OptimalBlue.

ABOUT TRADEWEB MARKETS

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing, and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, retail, and corporates markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution, and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 3,000 clients in more than 85 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $3.0 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to .

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News Source: Optimal Blue

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