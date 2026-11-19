MENAFN - Market Press Release) BestMarketingBooks Launches as a Ranked Guide to the Marketing Books Worth Reading November 18, 2026 10:49 am - New site ranks more than 160 marketing books by topic, and gives new authors a free and affordable way to get their books discovered

[Appleton, WI], [Nov 18 2026]: Marketer and author Chris Burns today launched BestMarketingBooks, a free, curated directory that ranks the most useful marketing books across 14 topics, from strategy and branding to Google Ads, social ads, SEO and AI. The site also gives authors, especially new ones, a place to submit their books, enter a free annual awards program and promote their titles to readers who are actively looking for their next marketing book.

Thousands of marketing books are published every year, and most "best of" lists are either outdated or written to sell. Burns, a working marketer, built the site after years of struggling to find books that were genuinely worth his time.

"I've spent my career in marketing, and finding the right book was always harder than it should be," said Burns, founder of Best Marketing Books and author of Marketing So Easy It's Fun Again. "I'd buy a book on a recommendation and realize three chapters in that it wasn't what I needed. I built Best Marketing Books so marketers can see what a book is about, who it's for and what they'll take away before they spend a dime or an evening on it."

Every book on the site includes an original summary, key takeaways, a reader level and a "best for" note, along with a ranking from the site's editors. Readers can browse:

.The Top 100 Marketing Books of All Time, ranked

.Ranked lists for 14 topics, including strategy, branding, advertising, copywriting, social media, social ads, Google Ads, SEO, email, AI marketing and analytics

.Curated collections for small business owners, founders, marketing leaders, agency owners and beginners, plus new releases and classics

.The 25 best marketing podcasts, and reader reviews on every book

.The Weekly Read, a free newsletter featuring one great marketing book each week, with a free guide, 50 Big Ideas from 50 Marketing Books, for new subscribers

Rankings are editorial and are never for sale. Paid placements are always labeled "Sponsored" and kept separate from the rankings.

A home for new marketing authors

Best Marketing Books is also built for authors, especially first-time and independent authors who struggle to get their books in front of the right readers. Authors can:

.Submit a book for free. Every submission is read by the editors, and strong books are added to the directory and its ranked lists.

.Enter the Best Marketing Books Awards for free. Entries are now open for books published in 2026. Awards include Marketing Book of the Year, Most Useful, Most Original, Best for Small Business and Best Debut. Winners and finalists receive a badge for their website and book marketing. The entry deadline is January 31, 2027.

.Promote their book with clearly labeled sponsored placements on the topic pages their readers browse, starting at [$99 per month].

"As a new author myself, I know how hard it is to get a great book noticed," said Burns. "Writing the book is only half the work. This site lets authors put their book in front of marketers who are already looking for their next read, and it gives readers a trustworthy way to find books they would otherwise miss. Let me help you grow your book's sales and awareness."

Readers can explore the rankings, join the newsletter and download the free guide at bestmarketingbooks. Authors can submit a book or enter the awards at bestmarketingbooks/awards.

About Best Marketing Books

Best Marketing Books is a free, curated guide to the marketing books worth reading. It ranks more than 160 books across 14 topics, with original summaries, key takeaways and reader reviews, and runs the annual Best Marketing Books Awards for new marketing books. The site was founded in 2026 by marketer Chris Burns, author of Marketing So Easy It's Fun Again. Learn more at bestmarketingbooks.

Media contact

Chris Burns, Founder, Best Marketing Books [[email protected] ] [920-205-9644] bestmarketingbooks/contact

For more information: