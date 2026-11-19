Dubai Marina Air Taxi Terminal Gains Aviation Certification Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiDubai's Roads and Transport Authority and Skyports Infrastructure have completed the Dubai Marina air taxi vertiport, securing regulatory certification for commercial electric aircraft operations and establishing the second approved terminal in the emirate's air taxi network.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has certified the facility, designated VMR, under regulations governing vertical flight infrastructure. Its approval creates a pair of certified vertiports linking Dubai Marina with VDX, the network's principal terminal near Dubai International Airport.
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