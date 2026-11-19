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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and Skyports Infrastructure have completed the Dubai Marina air taxi vertiport, securing regulatory certification for commercial electric aircraft operations and establishing the second approved terminal in the emirate's air taxi network.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has certified the facility, designated VMR, under regulations governing vertical flight infrastructure. Its approval creates a pair of certified vertiports linking Dubai Marina with VDX, the network's principal terminal near Dubai International Airport.

<p>Joby Aviation is expected to operate electric air taxis between the two sites, although commercial passenger services have not started. Commercial flights remain conditional on operational approvals and readiness. The project partners have not announced a confirmed service launch date or ticket prices.</p> <p>The proposed journey between Dubai Marina and the airport terminal is expected to take less than 10 minutes, against approximately 35 minutes by road, according to the project partners. These are estimates, not demonstrated passenger journey times.</p> <p>The Marina facility can accommodate up to 21,000 landings and 84,000 passengers annually. Located beside the American University in Dubai, it comprises one elevated aircraft landing and take-off area, a charging installation and a passenger terminal.</p> <p>Unlike a conventional airport runway, the site is designed for aircraft that ascend and descend vertically, reducing the ground area needed for arrivals and departures. The terminal nevertheless requires passenger handling, aircraft charging and procedures to separate aircraft movements safely. Its airfield also has a dedicated parking position that allows one aircraft to move clear of the landing area while another safely uses it. Skyports said the layout incorporates design standards ordinarily associated with offshore aviation facilities, developed under GCAA oversight.</p> See also IMF forecasts UAE growth of just 0.2% in 2026 <p>Certification was marked at a ceremony on 3 November, although completion and approval were publicly announced on 18 November. VMR follows the airport vertiport, VDX, which received certification earlier this year. Both facilities were approved under the GCAA's CAR AGA Part VFI framework.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Ahmed Bahrozyan, chief executive of the RTA's Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said the two facilities would help integrate air taxis with the city's established transport services. The authority regards the proposed connection as a means of improving journeys between major residential, commercial and visitor destinations.</p> <p>Aqeel Ahmed Al Zarouni, the GCAA's Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs, said having two certified sites represented progress towards an integrated advanced air mobility system. He emphasised the role of regulatory safeguards and cooperation between public authorities and commercial partners.</p> <p>Skyports director Addison Ferrell said the completed facilities provided infrastructure for what the partners describe as the world's first permanent electric air taxi route between two purpose-built vertiports. That description concerns the approved ground network, rather than an operating scheduled passenger route.</p> <p>Joby plans to use a fully electric aircraft designed to carry four passengers alongside a pilot. Customers are expected to book individual seats rather than charter the entire aircraft. The manufacturer says its aircraft is capable of speeds reaching 200 miles per hour, while producing no emissions during flight.</p> <p>Anthony El-Khoury, Joby Aviation's general manager in the UAE, said work was continuing to commission the terminals and test them with the company's aircraft. Joby has conducted piloted electric air taxi flights in Dubai since June 2025, including a flight from Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport in November that year.</p> See also UAE and Canada formalise comprehensive bilateral trade agreement <p>The network is planned to include two further vertiports, in Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. Both remain under development, with the Marina and airport sites forming the first certified connection. The initial network therefore remains incomplete, and the two additional stops cannot yet be treated as available destinations for commercial air taxi passengers.</p> <p>The Marina location is intended to serve nearby residential and leisure areas as well as the business and technology districts around Dubai Internet City. It is within walking distance of Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station, offering passengers a potential interchange with the existing rail network. The location places the terminal near established commercial and tourism activity rather than on undeveloped land, making connections with existing transport services an important element of the operating plan.</p> <p>The GCAA's vertical flight infrastructure rules cover requirements for commercial vertiport certification, placing responsibility on operators to meet applicable safety and operational conditions before services commence. Approval of the ground facility does not itself constitute permission for an airline or aircraft to begin carrying paying passengers.</p> <h2></h2>