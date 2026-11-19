MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> ANTALYA, TURKEY– Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – Viet Nam has taken a significant step in advancing its role in international climate and food systems diplomacy with the launch of a new global partnership at the COP31 climate summit. The initiative has attracted strong interest and support from governments, international organizations, development agencies, research institutions and the private sector.

The Partnership for Climate-smart and Responsible Agrifood Value Chains Transformation (P-CRAFT) was officially launched in Antalya by Viet Nam's Deputy Prime Minister, Ho Quoc Dung. Building on an initiative proposed and actively championed by the Government of Viet Nam, the launch drew interest from dozens of international partners and marks an important step towards stronger international cooperation on sustainable and climate-resilient agrifood value chains.

The initiative comes at a time when climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation and increasing pressure on natural resources are posing growing threats to global food security and rural livelihoods. Although governments, businesses and development organizations have introduced numerous sustainability initiatives, many promising solutions remain insufficiently connected to market demand, reliable information, appropriate technologies and accessible finance.

P-CRAFT aims to address these gaps by connecting different actors and resources across agrifood value chains, from farmers and producers to processors, traders, investors, governments and consumers.

Viet Nam Brings a New Approach to Global Cooperation

The Partnership reflects Viet Nam's efforts to contribute more actively to international cooperation on climate action, sustainable development and agrifood systems transformation.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung stated:“P-CRAFT is designed to complement and support the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It also aims to build on and connect existing efforts, including initiatives led by FAO and the COP31 Presidency.”

Transparency and trust across global agrifood value chains are at the heart of P-CRAFT. Rather than creating another international organization or introducing additional regulatory requirements, Viet Nam has promoted the Partnership as a voluntary, inclusive and country-driven platform. Its purpose is to connect existing initiatives, mobilize resources and translate shared international commitments into practical cooperation and results on the ground.

“Instead of focusing only on improving farming practices, we start with the market, the demand side and connect the entire value chain,” said Dr. Nguyen Do Anh Tuan, Director General of the International Cooperation Department at Viet Nam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, during the launch presentation.

“A transparent and reliable information system across agrifood value chains is the starting point for effective policy interventions, technical assistance and financial support,” he added.“P-CRAFT seeks to bridge information gaps and make these agrifood value chains more efficient, inclusive, climate-smart and responsible.”

This approach reflects a growing recognition that improving agricultural production alone is not enough. Farmers also need timely market information, reliable buyers, appropriate technologies and access to finance. Businesses need stable supplies of quality products with credible traceability, while consumers and importing markets increasingly expect evidence of responsible production.

Three Strategic Pillars Connecting Markets, Production and Finance

P-CRAFT is built around three mutually reinforcing strategic pillars.

The first focuses on enhancing transparency and sustainability across agrifood value chains. It seeks to strengthen information systems, digital data and traceability, while creating greater opportunities for smallholder farmers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in and benefit from sustainable markets.

The second promotes climate-resilient and nature-positive production, including climate-smart and low-emission agriculture, sustainable land management, ecosystem-based adaptation, biodiversity conservation and technological innovation.

The third aims to mobilize finance and investment for sustainable value chains by connecting public and private capital with practical investment opportunities, including climate finance, blended finance and innovative financing mechanisms.

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The three pillars are designed to reinforce one another. As Viet Nam's Deputy Prime Minister emphasized at the launch:“Transparency builds trust and facilitates trade; sustainable production creates long-term value; and responsible finance enables successful solutions to expand.”

This integrated approach is intended to translate climate and sustainability commitments into tangible economic opportunities for farmers, businesses and rural communities.

Strong International Support and Concrete Contributions from Partners

A pioneering group of 16 partners from governments, development agencies, financial institutions, research institutions and the private sector registered as P-CRAFT members.

As a registered member of P-CRAFT, Sophie Beecher of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada highlighted the strong agricultural cooperation between Canada and Viet Nam through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Canada–Viet Nam Agricultural Dialogue.

She noted that P-CRAFT could help connect existing initiatives between the two countries and with international partners, creating stronger market demand for sustainable products. This would help ensure that the transition towards sustainability delivers tangible economic benefits for producers, communities and consumers.

Martial Bernoux, Climate Change Team Leader at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), underscored the importance of maintaining continuity between successive climate conferences by linking P-CRAFT with the FAO-coordinated FAST initiative.

Building on existing cooperation in greenhouse gas measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) systems, he proposed that P-CRAFT establish streamlined and clearly defined governance arrangements and a Secretariat at an early stage. This would enable resources to be focused on delivering tangible results for farmers, cooperatives and small businesses.

Representing WWF, a founding partner that has supported the initiative since its early development, Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Global Lead for Climate and Energy at WWF, commended the Government of Viet Nam for its proactive vision in translating global climate and biodiversity commitments into practical action.

He affirmed that P-CRAFT could serve as a practical platform for stakeholders to share resources, accelerate the green transition and safeguard natural capital. WWF also committed to mobilizing its global network to drive meaningful action and deliver measurable results.

On resource mobilization and the scaling up of successful models, Juan Carlos Mendoza Casadiegos, Director of the Environment, Climate, Gender and Social Inclusion Division at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), stressed that public funding should be used strategically to leverage climate finance and private investment.

Drawing on more than 30 years of IFAD's experience in Viet Nam, he proposed that P-CRAFT prioritize South-South Cooperation to facilitate the sharing of digital technologies and traceability solutions. He emphasized that innovation must ultimately reach the“last mile” - smallholder farmers.

Simon O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer of SNV, welcomed Viet Nam's achievements under the One Million Hectares of High-Quality, Low-Emission Rice Project and the Transforming Rice Value Chains for Climate Resilience and Sustainable Development in the Mekong Delta (TRVC) project, which has helped cut emissions by more than 320,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent after just three cropping seasons.

He emphasized that scaling up nature-based solutions would require P-CRAFT to establish an integrated financing continuum. This should connect grant funding and initial technical assistance with catalytic capital for risk-sharing and long-term commercial investment. Such an approach, he noted, would help sustain impact and guide agricultural transformation through different stages of development.

Addressing the technical and financial dimensions of food systems transformation, Jennifer Baumwoll, Head of Climate Strategies and Policy at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), highlighted the significant financing gap in the sector. Food systems account for approximately one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions but receive only around 5 per cent of global climate finance. At the same time, transforming these systems could unlock up to US$4.5 trillion a year in new business opportunities by 2030.

As a Strategic Technical Partner and the coordinating agency for the COP31 Presidency's Climate Implementation Bridge (BRIDGE), UNDP committed to supporting P-CRAFT in three key areas: strengthening institutional and policy frameworks; promoting innovation linked to carbon traceability, including models in shrimp, dragon fruit and coffee production in Viet Nam; and connecting viable projects with investment flows, while ensuring the inclusion of women, young people and vulnerable groups.

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Representing the private sector, Katarzyna Daniela Grzybowska of Nestlé shared practical experience gained through more than 15 years of implementing the NESCAFÉ Plan in Viet Nam.

She emphasized that no single company or standalone programme can transform the entire food system. P-CRAFT can therefore play an important connecting role in moving successful solutions beyond the pilot stage and scaling them up. Scientific and technological solutions, she stressed, can only move beyond declarations made at international conferences when farmers are placed at the centre of the transformation and supported in improving their livelihoods within their own farming communities.

Beyond these contributions, participating partners highlighted opportunities to scale up practical solutions and flagship initiatives. Potential areas include integrated rice-based production systems, circular gardening and farming models, climate-smart coffee landscapes, climate-resilient agroforestry and silvopastoral systems, REDD+ and non-timber forest product value chains, recirculating aquaculture systems, blue-carbon aquaculture, mangrove restoration and climate-resilient coastal livelihoods.

The breadth of these contributions reflects P-CRAFT's emphasis on bringing together different capabilities, expertise and sources of finance rather than relying on a single institution or funding mechanism.

Building on Viet Nam's Experience

Viet Nam's initiative draws on its own experience in transforming agrifood systems and strengthening international cooperation.

The country has been advancing its National Action Plan for Agrifood System Transformation for 2023–2030, alongside practical programmes such as the development of one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice in the Mekong Delta, low-emission crop production and the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme.

With 18 free trade agreements, Viet Nam has also seen first-hand how international market integration is changing the requirements for agricultural competitiveness. Product quality, transparency, traceability and environmental responsibility are becoming increasingly important alongside production volume and price.

Through P-CRAFT, Viet Nam aims to share these experiences while learning from international partners. The Government has expressed its readiness to serve as a convener for international dialogue, a catalyst for partnerships and practical action, and a platform for South-South and triangular cooperation during the Partnership's establishment phase.

From Global Commitments to Practical Results

P-CRAFT is expected to begin implementation activities in 2027 through voluntary partnerships, technical cooperation platforms, knowledge-sharing networks and investment facilitation mechanisms. Its ambition is to move beyond isolated projects towards integrated solutions that can be adapted, replicated and scaled up across countries and regions.

At the launch, Viet Nam's Vice Minister of Agriculture and Environment, Le Trong Yen, set out five key priorities to guide the Partnership's next steps: finalizing its charter of operation; developing an action plan and a clear implementation roadmap; identifying and rolling out practical cooperation models; mobilizing and connecting finance, technology and markets; and strengthening regional and global partnerships, particularly through South-South and triangular cooperation.

These priorities reflect a clear call to move beyond the launch announcement and translate the Partnership's vision into concrete actions, practical solutions and measurable outcomes.

The launch in Antalya also sent a broader message: climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, food security and sustainable trade are not competing priorities. Rather, they are closely interconnected goals that must be pursued together through coordinated action across markets, production systems, finance and technology.

P-CRAFT's vision is clear: open, fair and sustainable markets; value chains in which farmers prosper; and production systems in which nature thrives.

Hashtag: #VietNam #PCRAFT #COP31 #MAE #VietnamsMinistryofAgricultureandEnvironment

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