MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Emaar will incorporate Cirque du Soleil performers into Dubai's New Year's Eve countdown for the first time, alongside upgraded fireworks and a coordinated midnight display at Burj Khalifa on 31 December.

The property developer announced the collaboration on 17 November, saying the international entertainment company's artists would form part of a production spanning Downtown Dubai, with the landmark tower, Dubai Fountain and surrounding skyline providing the setting for celebrations welcoming 2027.

The programme will begin at 7pm, followed by a special one-night Cirque du Soleil performance at 11.25pm. At 11.59pm, the final 60-second countdown will appear across Burj Khalifa's façade before fireworks, drones, light projections and the fountain mark midnight.

<p>Emaar said the fireworks would feature enhanced technology and design, although it has not disclosed technical specifications, the number of fireworks or the duration of the display. The performance is being integrated into the wider countdown rather than presented solely as a separate entertainment act.</p> <p>Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said the plans would combine the scale of Downtown Dubai with upgraded fireworks and the artistry of Cirque du Soleil. He described the production as reflecting Dubai's ambition to develop large public celebrations and entertainment experiences.</p> <p>Burj Park will again provide a premium ticketed viewing experience, offering dedicated entertainment and views of the midnight display. Emaar has not announced admission prices, ticket categories, sales dates or booking arrangements for the forthcoming celebration.</p> <p>The official event programme also lists Blue Man Group among the special acts planned for Burj Park. The programme does not specify whether every performance will be visible from all the public viewing areas, so the entertainment offered within the ticketed park should not be assumed to be identical to that available elsewhere. Details of individual performances, including their precise timings and stage arrangements, have not yet been provided. The Cirque du Soleil appearance at 11.25pm is separately confirmed in the published countdown schedule.</p> See also Wired earphones regain buyers as 2016 nostalgia spreads <p>Visitors will also be able to watch from designated free public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai. The availability of these areas means purchasing a Burj Park ticket will not be a requirement for attending the broader New Year's Eve celebrations, although views and access will depend on the selected location.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Emaar has published a colour-coded access plan dividing Downtown Dubai into five zones. The arrangements distinguish between areas used by residents and hotel guests and locations intended for public spectators. The event website advises people to identify the appropriate entry point beforehand rather than assuming that all routes through the district will remain available throughout the evening. Burj Park and nearby properties fall within Zone A, served by Gate 2, while the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall area is listed under Zone E, with access through Gates 3 and 4 and the metro station.</p> <p>Other zones cover Boulevard Heights, Palace Downtown and Address Dubai Mall, with separate designated entrances. Visitors are being encouraged to check their assigned zone and entry route before travelling, where restrictions apply.</p> <p>Road closures are expected to begin across Downtown Dubai from 4pm on 31 December, three hours before the scheduled start of festivities. The complete list of affected roads and detailed traffic arrangements have not yet been issued, leaving visitors to await further official operational guidance.</p> <p>Public transport is expected to provide an alternative to driving into the district, but special metro operating arrangements and any station access restrictions remain subject to announcements by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. Visitors planning to use the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station will need to account for possible crowd controls.</p> See also UAE aviation regulator cautions airlines over reduced visibility <p>Dubai Mall, nearby hotels and restaurants will offer other ways to experience the evening, including dining and accommodation options overlooking parts of the festivities. Availability, pricing and visibility will vary by venue, and an indoor reservation will not necessarily provide a direct view of every element of the outdoor production.</p> <p>For those unable to attend, Emaar plans to livestream the celebrations through its official New Year's Eve website and YouTube channel. The broadcast will provide access to the countdown and midnight show for viewers outside Downtown Dubai.</p> <p>The company has also said further details of the wider event, ticket releases and related experiences will be published through its official channels. Its event website currently displays a tickets-coming-soon notice for Burj Park, alongside information on free viewing areas and travel planning.</p> <h2></h2>