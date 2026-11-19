Emaar Adds Cirque Du Soleil To Dubai Countdown Arabian Post
The property developer announced the collaboration on 17 November, saying the international entertainment company's artists would form part of a production spanning Downtown Dubai, with the landmark tower, Dubai Fountain and surrounding skyline providing the setting for celebrations welcoming 2027.
The programme will begin at 7pm, followed by a special one-night Cirque du Soleil performance at 11.25pm. At 11.59pm, the final 60-second countdown will appear across Burj Khalifa's façade before fireworks, drones, light projections and the fountain mark midnight.
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