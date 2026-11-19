Microsoft Pitches Copilot Cost Advantage Against AI Rivals Arabian Post
Judson Althoff, chief executive of Microsoft's commercial business, made the case at the company's Ignite conference in San Francisco, arguing that customers could obtain comparable capabilities at a lower operating cost. His comments followed the publication of a Microsoft-funded comparison of enterprise AI subscriptions and usage charges.
The study, conducted with technology research company GigaOm, estimated that an employee using AI for everyday office tasks would cost $30 a month with Copilot, against $81 for ChatGPT Enterprise and $205 for Claude Enterprise. Those figures included estimated usage charges rather than subscription prices alone.
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