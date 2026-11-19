MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Foreign investors poured a net $9.43 billion into five Asian bond markets in October, the largest monthly inflow since June, as a sell-off in technology shares increased demand for fixed-income investments.

Purchases across South Korea, Malaysia, India, Indonesia and Thailand almost offset September's $9.48 billion withdrawal, according to figures compiled from national regulators and bond market associations. The reversal followed a period of volatile international capital movements, with investors reassessing equity valuations and government debt yields.

South Korea accounted for the largest share, attracting approximately $5.4 billion after two consecutive months of foreign selling. Malaysia followed with $1.78 billion, reversing net disposals of about $436 million in September. Indonesia received $900 million, while India and Thailand drew $764 million and $584 million respectively.

The movement into bonds coincided with substantial withdrawals from regional equities. The MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan Index declined 6.91% during October, its sharpest monthly fall since March, while foreign investors withdrew nearly $50 billion from emerging Asian share markets.

Technology companies were at the centre of the equity retreat as investors questioned whether the substantial spending associated with artificial intelligence would produce earnings sufficient to justify elevated share valuations. The change in sentiment affected markets with heavy exposure to semiconductor manufacturers and other technology businesses, particularly South Korea.

Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, said foreign investors had continued reducing their exposure to crowded technology-heavy equity markets while maintaining demand for regional bonds. His assessment pointed to a divergence between shares and debt rather than a uniform withdrawal of overseas capital from Asia.

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The distinction is significant because bond demand can remain resilient even when international investors reduce risk elsewhere. Government securities offer contractual interest payments and repayment at maturity, although their market prices still fluctuate with interest rates, currencies and perceptions of sovereign creditworthiness.

South Korea's return to positive foreign bond flows was especially notable after two months of net selling. The country's bond market benefited from the renewed demand for fixed income even as its technology-linked stock market faced pressure from shifts in expectations surrounding artificial intelligence investment.

Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at DBS, identified the changing artificial intelligence narrative as a potentially important factor behind the relative performance of US Treasury securities, with effects extending to Japanese and South Korean government bonds.

Bond yields offered a further indication of how market sentiment was changing. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield had risen about 12.5 basis points during November after touching a two-month low of 4.859% earlier in the month. South Korea's comparable yield remained approximately 6.6 basis points lower over the same period.

Because bond prices and yields generally move in opposite directions, the contrasting movements highlighted differences in national interest-rate expectations and investor demand. Rising US yields can also complicate investment decisions across emerging markets by increasing the relative attraction of dollar-denominated securities.

Malaysia's October inflow marked another substantial turnaround. Overseas investors purchased $1.78 billion of its bonds after selling approximately $436 million the preceding month, as attention focused on the government's updated economic forecasts and fiscal projections.

Malaysia's government raised its 2026 growth forecast for the second time during October, putting expected economic expansion at between 4.8% and 5.3%. It also projected that the fiscal deficit would narrow to 3.3% in 2027, providing investors with updated assumptions about economic activity and public borrowing.

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Those projections are government estimates rather than realised outcomes. Their relevance to bondholders lies partly in the possible implications for future debt issuance, fiscal financing requirements and confidence in the authorities' budget plans.

Inflows were more modest elsewhere but extended across all five markets covered by the monthly figures. Indonesia attracted $900 million in net purchases, India's bonds drew $764 million and Thailand registered $584 million, showing that the recovery was not confined to South Korea and Malaysia.

The five-market total does not encompass every Asian economy, and it should not be treated as a measure of investment across the entire region. The underlying national data nevertheless provide a consistent snapshot of changing overseas appetite for local bond exposure.

The dollar figures also reflect foreign investors' net purchases rather than changes in the total value of bonds outstanding. Their direction can be influenced by domestic issuance, maturities and portfolio transactions, making country-level comparisons sensitive to the scale and composition of each market.