MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Tokenised exposure to Anthropic shares is scheduled to become available on BNB Chain on Thursday as the artificial intelligence developer prepares its Nasdaq debut, linking one of the largest initial public offerings to blockchain-based trading products.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao identified bStocks, Ondo and xStocks as providers bringing Anthropic-linked tokens to the network on the company's first trading day. The planned products are separate from the ordinary shares listed on Nasdaq and do not necessarily give holders the rights of shareholders.

Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share on Wednesday, above its earlier indicated range. The company said 980 million Class A shares would be offered, including approximately 956.4 million sold by Anthropic and 23.6 million sold by existing shareholders. At the offering price, the transaction amounts to $81.34 billion before underwriting costs.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT on November 19. Anthropic said the offering should close on November 20, subject to customary conditions. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission declared the registration statement effective on November 18. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are managing the sale, while Anthropic has not announced that it is issuing or endorsing the blockchain products.

Ondo Global Markets announced that its Anthropic-linked product, ANTon, would launch on the day Nasdaq trading begins. The company said the instrument would provide eligible investors outside the United States with exposure to the economic performance of Anthropic stock through its Ondo Stocks service.

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Ondo said the service supports round-the-clock minting and redemption, including weekends and holidays, and operates across Ethereum, Solana and BNB Chain. Its existing range comprises more than 450 tokenised shares and exchange-traded funds, according to the company. Availability of the Anthropic product remains subject to launch arrangements and eligibility requirements.

Binance Wallet separately opened an Anthropic IPO campaign through xStocks, allowing eligible customers to seek allocations of tokenised shares. Applications ran on November 18 between 06:00 and 14:00 UTC, with participants committing the USDC stablecoin rather than buying conventional shares through a stockbroker.

The campaign specified a minimum application of 100 USDC and a total subscription ceiling of 500 million USDC. Its initial indicative token price was 70 to 78 USDC, excluding fees, a range published before Anthropic fixed its $83 flotation price. The programme also imposed a 5 per cent partner service fee charged by xStocks.

Distribution to successful applicants is scheduled no earlier than two hours after Nasdaq opens, with the exact timing still to be confirmed. Binance Wallet said applications did not guarantee allocations, which could be full, partial or unsuccessful. Unused subscription funds are to be returned to customers.

Binance Wallet emphasised that holders of these tokenised instruments would not directly own Anthropic shares or receive voting, dividend or other shareholder rights. Its terms also state that backing assets might include cash or other eligible assets instead of corresponding securities, and that Binance Wallet does not independently verify the collateral.

The distinction matters because a blockchain token tracking a share price can expose investors to risks beyond movements in the underlying equity. Trading conditions, issuer obligations, redemption arrangements and market liquidity depend on the particular product and its governing terms, rather than the rules applicable to holding registered Nasdaq shares.

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Binance Wallet describes itself as a technology and infrastructure provider, not the issuer, underwriter or custodian of the tokens. It identifies Backed or its affiliates as responsible for issuing ANTx, while reserving the possibility that allocations could be distributed as bStocks. Regional restrictions and identity checks apply to participation.

The simultaneous launches also put the mechanics of tokenised share trading under scrutiny. Although transactions in blockchain products can occur beyond exchange opening hours, their prices may depart from underlying shares when the Nasdaq market is closed, particularly where secondary-market liquidity is thin.

For Anthropic itself, the public offering involves conventional Class A equity rather than issuance of the third-party blockchain instruments. Its pricing announcement specifies that the company will receive no proceeds from the 23,648,646 shares being sold by existing shareholders.

The underwriters have also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 147 million additional Class A shares, Anthropic said. That provision is part of the stock offering and is distinct from the subscription or redemption arrangements governing the tokens.

AP Crypto News Network