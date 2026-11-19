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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Police are using artificial intelligence to assess potential security threats over the next decade, combining predictive scenarios, risk analysis and research to prepare officers for changing criminal and technological challenges.

Brigadier Dr Hamdan Ahmad Hamdan Al Ghassiya, director of the force's Future Foresight Centre, outlined the approach during Dubai Future Week 2026, explaining that its forecasting system monitors developments within the UAE and internationally before translating findings into operational projects.

<p>The centre studies emerging signals, develops alternative scenarios and evaluates the likelihood and possible consequences of identified risks. Analysts also consider how readily threats might be detected, allowing police departments to devise preparedness exercises and initiatives rather than relying solely on responses after incidents occur.</p> <p>Al Ghassiya said the methodology covers a ten-year horizon, twice the five-year period used for strategic planning. Continuous assessment is necessary, he explained, because technological, social and international developments can change the assumptions underlying earlier forecasts.</p> <p>Artificial intelligence supports the analysis of information and the construction of possible future scenarios. The approach is intended to help decision-makers assess uncertainty; the force has not presented its forecasts as certain predictions of specific crimes or disclosed a measured success rate for its long-term projections.</p> <p>The announcement follows a November inspection of the centre by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, who directed departments to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence in field operations and connect forecasting research with measurable improvements in response times, efficiency and service quality.</p> <p>Al Marri also reviewed work examining security conditions up to 2040, including changes in technology, society and potential threats. The longer outlook complements the centre's ten-year forecasting methodology rather than replacing operational planning or decisions made by officers.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also Hong Kong schedules Gulf-Asia investment forum for 2027 <p>The centre describes four priorities for its work: strengthening future readiness, informing decisions, developing scenarios and strategic visions, and establishing systems for early warning. These priorities also guide exchanges between police departments and external research partners and academic institutions.</p> <p>The force's research programme has generated 55 reports, 17 future visions, 17 scientific studies and 12 scenarios through September 2026, according to figures presented by the centre. It has also implemented 11 projects and initiatives, alongside 42 dialogue sessions and 52 workshops, lectures and seminars.</p> <p>A separate assessment published in October identified ten possible applications of artificial intelligence that could influence policing by 2040. These included autonomous patrols, AI-assisted criminal investigations, adaptive cybersecurity, proactive threat sensing and simulated security environments. The proposals describe technological opportunities under examination, not a commitment that every application will be deployed.</p> <p>Fatima Rashid Al Alili, director of the Future Scenarios Department, said the assessment was designed to examine emerging technologies and their possible implications for law enforcement. Other areas considered included systems coordinating multiple AI agents, personalised public services and teams combining officers with intelligent software.</p> <p>Some applications were demonstrated at the World Police Summit in Dubai this week. The force displayed a Smart Security Mapping Platform that uses interactive maps and dashboards to examine geographical patterns in security information, alongside investigation tools aimed at managing complex evidence.</p> <p>One system, described as an AI Agent for Virtual Assets, organises transaction records and traces movements between digital wallets to assist investigations involving digital assets. Another, the Smart Investigator AI Agent, helps retrieve and organise information used in criminal inquiries. Both were presented as investigative support tools.</p> See also UAE crews sustain coastal oil removal as beaches reopen <p>Dubai Police also exhibited an upgraded autonomous robotic patrol, known as DPR2, equipped with monitoring and analysis technology, as well as its Ghiath smart patrol vehicle. The demonstrations illustrated operational uses of automated systems alongside the longer-term forecasting work.</p> <p>The increasing use of AI in policing raises questions about the quality of underlying data, the reliability of predictions and safeguards against errors or inappropriate surveillance. The centre's public explanation did not specify validation procedures, independent oversight mechanisms or how potential bias in predictive systems is assessed.</p> <p>Al Ghassiya emphasised that technology investment must be accompanied by personnel training. Dubai Police have introduced specialised programmes and diplomas to develop skills in horizon scanning, scenario preparation, risk assessment and the use of advanced analytical systems.</p> <p>The centre received the Minister of Interior Excellence Award for future readiness in 2025 for a second consecutive year, and a Dubai Government Excellence Award in 2024. It holds foresight accreditation from the Global Innovation Management Institute covering 2023 to 2028.</p> <h2></h2>