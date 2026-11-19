Dubai Police Deploy AI To Anticipate Decade-Long Security Risks Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiDubai Police are using artificial intelligence to assess potential security threats over the next decade, combining predictive scenarios, risk analysis and research to prepare officers for changing criminal and technological challenges.
Brigadier Dr Hamdan Ahmad Hamdan Al Ghassiya, director of the force's Future Foresight Centre, outlined the approach during Dubai Future Week 2026, explaining that its forecasting system monitors developments within the UAE and internationally before translating findings into operational projects.
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