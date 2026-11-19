MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Denmark's parliament unanimously approved a security agreement on Thursday allowing the United States to expand military operations in Greenland, clearing the final parliamentary hurdle for a deal negotiated after months of tensions over the Arctic territory.

The Folketing backed the agreement by 109 votes to none, endorsing provisions for two additional American defence areas, expanded operations at Pituffik Space Base and greater military access across the island. Greenland's parliament had already approved the arrangement on 3 November. Its earlier deliberations included questions about the economic benefits for local communities, highlighting the importance of contract opportunities and oversight as the new military facilities are developed under the revised defence arrangements.

The agreement will take effect when Denmark's foreign ministry formally notifies Washington that the necessary parliamentary procedures have been completed. It does not require ratification by the US Senate, having been negotiated as an executive agreement.

<p>Signed in New York on 22 September by US President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the accord preserves Danish sovereignty and recognises Greenlanders' right to self-determination. It nevertheless gives Washington an expanded framework for operating military facilities and developing missile defences across the strategically positioned territory.</p> <p>The text permits the United States to establish defence areas at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig on the east coast, subject to mutually agreed technical arrangements. It also authorises the modernisation and expansion of activities at Pituffik, the northernmost operating American military base.</p> <p>Further defence areas could be proposed by either side, but their location, scale and activities would require consultation and mutual agreement. If officials cannot settle the details within 90 days, discussions would move first to deputy-minister level and then to ministers.</p> See also Trump insults Norway over Nobel Peace Prize decision <p>The agreement explicitly recognises military access needed to protect Greenland, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation territory and the American continent, including through Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defence system. That provision creates a legal framework for future activity rather than establishing that the entire missile shield has already been built or deployed.</p> <p>Pituffik already hosts infrastructure supporting missile warning and space surveillance. Greenland's position between North America and Europe makes such installations important for tracking threats approaching across northern routes, while the wider Arctic has become a growing focus of NATO defence planning.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Thursday's vote follows a diplomatic confrontation triggered by Trump's repeated demands for American control of Greenland and his refusal earlier this year to exclude military or economic pressure. The dispute strained relations between Washington and Copenhagen, despite both governments being NATO allies.</p> <p>The parliamentary decision represents a compromise between Washington's demand for broader security access and Denmark's insistence that the territory remain within the kingdom unless Greenlanders choose otherwise. The agreement does not transfer ownership of Greenland or establish American sovereignty over any part of the island.</p> <p>It also provides American military aircraft with broad overflight and landing rights and allows forces and vehicles to move between designated defence areas. Additional access for US vessels in Greenlandic territorial waters is governed by the provisions of the agreement and, in specified circumstances, further mutual consent.</p> <p>Denmark and Greenland must use accelerated procedures to consider requests for unmanned military installations outside established defence areas. Those applications must describe their location, purpose and size and identify measures intended to mitigate any effects on surrounding communities or activities.</p> See also Britain allocates £100 million to new AI biosecurity laboratory <p>Security provisions restrict military installations or a lasting troop presence by countries outside NATO unless the parties agree otherwise. The arrangement also addresses foreign investment in sensitive sectors, including critical infrastructure and resource extraction, where national security concerns arise.</p> <p>Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a political science professor at the University of Copenhagen, warned that the treaty could give Washington more influence over security decisions and strategic resources. Other specialists have questioned how much additional access it creates beyond rights already available under the longstanding defence framework.</p> <p>The parties have undertaken to give Greenlandic businesses contracts linked to military construction, maintenance and services wherever feasible. The agreement also requires activities to respect local livelihoods, including hunting and fishing, and establishes procedures for addressing security concerns around defence facilities.</p> <p>The accord has no fixed expiry date and can be amended only through mutual consent. If Greenland ultimately becomes independent, its government would be expected under the agreement to assume the relevant defence obligations and pursue continued membership of NATO.</p> <h2></h2>