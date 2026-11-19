Danish Parliament Ratifies Expanded US Military Access To Greenland Arabian Post
The Folketing backed the agreement by 109 votes to none, endorsing provisions for two additional American defence areas, expanded operations at Pituffik Space Base and greater military access across the island. Greenland's parliament had already approved the arrangement on 3 November. Its earlier deliberations included questions about the economic benefits for local communities, highlighting the importance of contract opportunities and oversight as the new military facilities are developed under the revised defence arrangements.
The agreement will take effect when Denmark's foreign ministry formally notifies Washington that the necessary parliamentary procedures have been completed. It does not require ratification by the US Senate, having been negotiated as an executive agreement.
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