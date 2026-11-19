LANDMARK's 'Destination CENTRAL' Opens An Inspiring New Chapter For The Festive Season In Hong Kong Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 –This holiday season, LANDMARK opens an inspiring new chapter for Destination CENTRAL, inviting travellers from around the world to rediscover Central, Hong Kong's beating heart. Heightening the global momentum of Louis Vuitton's monumental hoarding, the journey expands with the arrival of“Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel” - a world-class festive installation created with acclaimed London creative studio CLOSER - alongside an array of district-wide festive celebrations.
Louis Vuitton Station – The Landmark, Hong Kong: A New Monument
Following iconic presentations on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, 57th Street in New York, and in Shanghai, Louis Vuitton's spectacular hoarding at LANDMARK ATRIUM, Louis Vuitton Station – The Landmark, Hong Kong, has established itself since October 2026 as a striking new monument for local and international visitors alike.
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