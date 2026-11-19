MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration sought to reassure Americans on Wednesday that a succession of disruptive technology failures was neither a coordinated cyberattack nor the work of a hostile foreign government.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told a congressional hearing that investigations pointed to separate technical problems involving maintenance and system changes, despite disruptions affecting aviation, banking, major technology companies and a sensitive government communications network.

“I understand the timing of these incidents can raise questions, and it should. The American people should ask us these questions,” Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee. He said the available evidence did not indicate a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accompanying Trump on his Asian tour, offered similar assurances. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Rubio acknowledged that the breakdowns were unsettling but said there was“zero evidence” connecting them or indicating malicious interference by foreign governments, hackers or criminals.

Rubio said attempts to repair vulnerabilities and upgrade ageing systems could themselves interrupt services. His intervention followed remarks by Trump on Tuesday playing down the failures, describing such problems as an occasional consequence of operating large and powerful institutions.

The administration's response comes after outages interrupted Microsoft services, grounded commercial flights across the United States, affected JPMorgan Chase customers and disrupted an internal National Security Agency communications network. Separate problems also affected United Airlines and Apple services.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia reinforced the assessment during Wednesday's hearing. Raia said investigators had found no indication of malicious cyber activity, while Mullin expressed strong confidence that foreign adversaries were not responsible.

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The most consequential disruption occurred on Friday, when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop following problems during an upgrade to air traffic control technology. Officials said newly installed routing equipment overwhelmed older systems, producing intermittent communications and radar problems.

The halt lasted more than four hours and caused thousands of flight cancellations and delays. Transportation officials have attributed the failure to problems associated with an equipment upgrade rather than an attack, although the incident has prompted questions about the resilience of aviation infrastructure.

Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford said the system remained safe because several layers of redundancy protected aircraft operations. He nevertheless acknowledged that equipment was old and unstable, drawing attention to the challenge of modernising infrastructure without interrupting essential services.

The administration also faced criticism from lawmakers demanding a fuller explanation of the failures. Republican Senator Rick Scott called for congressional briefings, arguing that Americans deserved greater transparency. Senator Josh Hawley questioned whether so many breakdowns occurring close together could simply be coincidence.

Democratic lawmakers also pressed officials over accountability. House Homeland Security Committee member Bennie Thompson criticised Mullin for travelling to a college football game aboard a government aircraft while passengers were dealing with disruption following the nationwide flight halt.

Mullin defended the journey, saying aviation operations had resumed and that cancelling his plans might have suggested he lacked confidence in the safety of flying. He described the handling of the ground stop as successful because aircraft had been brought down safely before services resumed.

Public unease has been compounded by the concentration of failures across unrelated sectors. Microsoft's interruption affected workplace services including Outlook and Teams, while a separate United Airlines computer problem delayed approximately 150 flights. JPMorgan Chase experienced disruption to some banking activities.

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Apple customers also encountered interruptions involving services including iCloud and Apple Pay. The National Security Agency attributed its internal network problem to scheduled maintenance, although the interruption added to questions about the reliability of systems handling sensitive government operations.

The incidents have drawn attention to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the federal body responsible for working with businesses and public agencies to protect vital networks. The agency has operated without a Senate-confirmed director during Trump's second term and experienced staffing reductions. Its responsibilities include safeguarding water supplies, electricity generation, election infrastructure and communications networks, making staffing and leadership questions particularly pertinent as federal agencies assess the sequence of disruptions across multiple sectors during the week.

Clayton told lawmakers that threats from Iran had increased substantially, but did not connect those threats to the technology failures. Officials maintained that the evidence available so far pointed towards independent operational breakdowns rather than a common external cause.