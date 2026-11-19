Airbus Leadership Visits Dubai South Before 2027 Facility Launch Arabian Post
The visit brought together global and regional Airbus leaders with executives overseeing the aviation-focused development, as the companies prepare to expand the manufacturer's technical support capabilities in the United Arab Emirates. The proposed operation is intended to provide specialised aircraft services closer to airlines and other operators across the region.
Airbus chief financial officer Thomas Toepfer joined Gabriel Semelas, president of Airbus Africa and Middle East, and Laurent Negre, vice-president and head of customer services for Airbus Africa and Middle East, in the delegation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment