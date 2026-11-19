MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai South has hosted senior Airbus executives ahead of the aircraft manufacturer's planned 2027 opening of a regional facility specialising in major structural repairs and modifications at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub.

The visit brought together global and regional Airbus leaders with executives overseeing the aviation-focused development, as the companies prepare to expand the manufacturer's technical support capabilities in the United Arab Emirates. The proposed operation is intended to provide specialised aircraft services closer to airlines and other operators across the region.

Airbus chief financial officer Thomas Toepfer joined Gabriel Semelas, president of Airbus Africa and Middle East, and Laurent Negre, vice-president and head of customer services for Airbus Africa and Middle East, in the delegation.

<p>They met Khalifa Alzaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South; Nabil Alkindi, Dubai South's group chief executive; and Tahnoon Saif, chief executive of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, alongside other senior representatives.</p> <p>Dubai South said the facility would draw on Airbus' Approved Maintenance Organisation qualification from local authorities to undertake complex and heavy aircraft structural modifications and major repairs. These services would extend the manufacturer's regional capabilities beyond its existing commercial and industrial activities.</p> <p>The announcement establishes 2027 as the anticipated opening year, although the parties did not disclose a precise commissioning date, investment value, facility size, staffing plan or projected annual repair capacity. The visit was presented as part of preparations for the new operation rather than an announcement that services had begun.</p> <p>Aircraft structural repairs can involve substantial engineering work, including the assessment and rectification of damage to airframes. Major modifications can also require manufacturer-specific technical knowledge, approved procedures and appropriate regulatory authorisations. The planned Dubai facility is therefore distinct from ordinary routine servicing undertaken by airline maintenance teams.</p> See also Dubai approves airport Metro link for 2031 opening <p>The distinction matters for operators seeking manufacturer-backed work on aircraft structures, where access to engineering documentation and specialist repair skills can affect the range of jobs performed locally. Neither Airbus nor Dubai South has identified the aircraft models to be handled at the site or specified whether its customer base will include operators from outside the Middle East.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Airbus said locating additional expertise in the region would improve access to customer support for operators flying its aircraft. The company expects the investment to broaden its regional service network and complement its existing activities in the UAE.</p> <p>Alzaffin said the investment demonstrated Airbus' confidence in Dubai's longer-term aviation plans and would contribute to the development of expertise, economic diversification and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, known as D33.</p> <p>“Our collaboration strengthens Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub's position as an integrated aerospace ecosystem and reinforces the UAE's role in the global aviation industry,” he said.</p> <p>Semelas described the project as part of Airbus' long-term commitment to the region and its partnerships with local institutions. He said extending the company's original equipment manufacturer expertise into services delivered locally would bring technical capabilities closer to customers.</p> <p>“By extending our OEM knowledge into new services delivered from within the region, we are bringing Airbus closer to the operators who fly our aircraft,” Semelas said.</p> <p>The planned opening comes as Dubai South develops additional aviation maintenance and engineering infrastructure around the aerospace hub. The area is intended to accommodate manufacturers, airlines, aircraft maintenance providers and associated supply-chain businesses in a connected aviation district.</p> See also Silver water installations emerge beside Dubai Fountain <p>Other projects under development include flydubai's aircraft maintenance centre, which the airline said in October was approaching construction completion. That centre is expected to enter service in the first quarter of 2027 after operational readiness checks, systems integration and commissioning.</p> <p>Dubai South also signed an agreement with Phoenix Aviation in October for an airside development incorporating a hangar designed to accommodate three wide-body aircraft. That separate project has a scheduled completion date in the first quarter of 2029, reflecting additional investment in aircraft servicing infrastructure.</p> <p>For Airbus, the proposed operation adds to a business presence in the UAE dating to 1985. The manufacturer says it has operated across the wider region for more than five decades, and the Dubai South site will complement rather than replace its existing activities.</p> <p>Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub forms the aviation and aerospace platform within Dubai South, a broader master development encompassing aviation, logistics and property. Its role includes providing facilities for businesses operating in aircraft services and associated industries.</p> <h2></h2>