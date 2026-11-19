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AP Investment Insights NigelGreen IA

Futures on the Nasdaq, the main US tech index, were up more than 2% this morning ahead of Anthropic's first day of trading.

Investors are celebrating the biggest share sale in stock market history. The $81.3bn Anthropic has raised still has to be paid for, and the rest of the market is paying.

<p>On Wednesday the broad US market fell for a fifth straight session, its longest losing run since June. The S&P500 index lost more than 560 points, or 1.1%, while the tech index edged up 0.4%.</p> <p>Investors who needed cash for their Anthropic allocations have been raising it by selling other shares, bonds and cash funds.</p> <p>Anthropic priced at $83 a share, above the $70 to $78 range it set a week ago, and sold around 980 million shares instead of the 825 million it planned.</p> <p>A group of tech giants is putting in a further $26bn at the same price, which takes the money going into one stock this week above $107bn, at a valuation of around $1.5tn.</p> <p>The deal lands at the end of the busiest year for US flotations on record. According to industry data, 123 deals raised $149bn by mid-November, ahead of the $142.4bn raised in the whole of 2021. Anthropic alone takes the 2026 total past $230bn.</p> <p>The US Federal Reserve raised rates in September for the first time since 2023, so borrowed money costs more. Most buyers are funding their stakes from money they already hold.</p> <p>More selling is likely once Anthropic joins the leading US tech index. Under its new fast entry rules, a newly listed company big enough to rank among the index's 40 largest members can join after as few as 15 trading days, and Anthropic is likely to qualify before the end of the year.</p> See also Oil markets are celebrating an Iran peace deal that hasn't been signed <p>Every fund tracking the index will then have to buy it. To pay for it, they'll sell a slice of each of the other big tech names they hold, whatever those companies are reporting.</p> <p>Debut day excitement can lift markets for a session or two, and this morning's futures show it.</p> <p>More stock is still to come. Underwriters hold an option to buy additional shares, and when lock up periods for staff and early backers end, more will be released.</p> <p>The squeeze is likely to be sharp and short. Anthropic will spend what it has raised on chips, data centres and power, and much of that spending is likely to go to the same tech giants investors sold to fund their stakes. Within weeks, a good part of the cash is likely to be back in the AI supply chain.</p> <p>Until then, smaller growth companies and businesses that listed earlier this year are likely to feel the most pressure.</p> <p>When big funds need cash quickly, those are the easiest holdings to sell, and their prices may fall for reasons unrelated to how the businesses are performing.</p> <p>They're worth watching closely between now and Christmas.</p> <p>The broad market has fallen for five days, yet tech futures jumped on the morning of Anthropic's debut. Investors are cutting back elsewhere to make room for AI.</p> <p>They have just given one AI company a bigger opening raise than any business in history, during one of the roughest periods the sector has faced.</p> <p>Liquidity is likely to tighten for a while, but investors are still putting record sums into AI.</p> See also Nvidia's $3bn stake in Meta shows AI is now funding its own demand <p>Nigel Green is deVere CEO and Founder</p> <p> Also published on Medium.</p> <h2></h2>