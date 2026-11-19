Anthropic's Debut Is Lifting Markets, But Someone Is Still Paying For It Arabian Post
AP Investment Insights NigelGreen IA
Futures on the Nasdaq, the main US tech index, were up more than 2% this morning ahead of Anthropic's first day of trading.
Investors are celebrating the biggest share sale in stock market history. The $81.3bn Anthropic has raised still has to be paid for, and the rest of the market is paying.
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