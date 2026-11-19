AXS And Payermax Advance Omnichannel Payment Acceptance For Merchants Arabian Post
The collaboration will leverage AXS's established payment acceptance infrastructure and local market expertise to support PayerMax in expanding its presence within Singapore's physical merchant payment landscape. By bringing together their respective strengths, both companies aim to enable more businesses, including local merchants and international businesses operating in Singapore, to access seamless and flexible in-person payment acceptance solutions.
Under the MOU, AXS and PayerMax will explore collaboration in the following areas:
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