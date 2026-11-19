MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Cybersecurity researchers have identified a Windows espionage campaign that uses publicly accessible online notes to distribute changing malicious commands and deploy a newly named remote access tool, NodeLinkRAT, against targets in South Korea.

Genians Security Center disclosed the operation on 16 November, linking it with moderate confidence to Kimsuky, a hacking group associated with North Korea. Its investigation found that attackers could replace the code on an aNotepad page to change the software executed on compromised computers without sending another phishing email. The changing instructions meant a single infected machine could receive several distinct tools as objectives changed.

The operation came to light through a targeted email sent on 12 September to someone who had attended a seminar three days earlier. The sender posed as a senior aide in a National Assembly member's office and requested paperwork for payment of an attendance honorarium.

The first message contained no attachment. When the recipient replied the following day pointing out the omission, the impersonator sent a compressed file presented as an honorarium application and personal information consent form. Researchers assessed the omission as deliberate, designed to encourage an exchange that made the second message appear credible.

Inside the archive was a Windows shortcut masquerading as a Hangul Word Processor document. Its filename ended in. hwp. lnk, but Windows normally conceals the shortcut extension, leaving the apparent document suffix visible. Opening the file triggered hidden PowerShell commands rather than simply displaying a form.

The shortcut retrieved additional code from a free web-hosting service and executed it in memory. A subsequent stage created scripts in the user's application data directory and registered a scheduled task named CommonMaintenanceHost, designed to run every 38 minutes after an initial delay.

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The infection also opened a genuine-looking honorarium document containing fields for personal and banking details. This decoy helped conceal the activity while potentially encouraging the recipient to supply additional sensitive information.

The scheduled script repeatedly accessed a public page on aNotepad, a legitimate note-sharing platform. It extracted encoded instructions from text placed between distinctive markers, decoded them and executed the resulting commands. By editing the page, the operator could redirect later stages of the attack while retaining the same initial mechanism.

Genians identified changing payloads collected between June and October. An earlier version loaded XenoRAT directly into computer memory, while code examined on 18 September gathered operating system details, running processes, security software information and file listings. Some versions transmitted collected information using Dropbox.

Other scripts searched users' folders for documents, spreadsheets, presentations, PDFs and images, uploading selected files to external hosting. A reference timestamp allowed subsequent scans to concentrate on files created or modified after the preceding collection, potentially exposing documents being actively worked on. Researchers found that the first scan covered the preceding 24 hours, after which timestamps governed further searches.

On 16 October, researchers observed a different payload that downloaded the legitimate Node. js runtime and installed supporting packages from the official software registry. It then launched NodeLinkRAT, a JavaScript program capable of receiving remote commands, inspecting processes, accessing files and capturing screen images.

The malicious program ran under the ordinary Node. js executable, while its script was saved as teamview. js in the public Music directory. The use of legitimate software components and download sources complicated identification based on filenames or network destinations alone.

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The investigation also identified MEGA cloud storage and multiple web-hosting services among the infrastructure used during the campaign. Genians said differing commands could be served on successive connections, frustrating attempts to reproduce particular stages during forensic examination.

Its attribution to Kimsuky rested on overlapping phishing infrastructure, previously associated account details, malware configuration similarities and targeting patterns. The researchers emphasised that the assessment was not definitive, because commonly available tools and public hosting services could also be adopted by other operators.

Genians advised security teams to examine relationships between suspicious processes, scheduled tasks, public-note access and outbound transfers instead of treating visits to legitimate services as sufficient evidence of compromise. It highlighted shortcut files invoking hidden PowerShell sessions and repeated execution of downloaded scripts as useful investigative signals.

One examined shortcut attempted to obtain its document icon from a remotely hosted GitHub location. Genians noted that Windows security changes introduced in July 2024 restrict remote shortcut icons by default, meaning the impersonation may not display as intended on ordinarily configured systems.