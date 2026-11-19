Alibaba Shares Slip Despite 53% Cloud Revenue Growth Arabian Post
The company reported revenue of 271.52 billion yuan ($40.5 billion) for the three months ended September 30, a 10% increase from a year earlier and slightly ahead of market forecasts. Its American depositary shares were down approximately 1% to 2% before Wall Street opened, reflecting a cautious response to its expanding artificial intelligence operations.
Revenue from Alibaba's AI Cloud and Compute Services division climbed to 60.97 billion yuan, compared with 39.91 billion yuan a year earlier. Sales to external customers increased 64%, supported by 67% growth in recurring revenue as businesses adopted more AI-related services.
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