MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Alibaba shares weakened in premarket trading on Thursday despite a 53% surge in cloud revenue, as the Chinese technology group's quarterly earnings fell short of analysts' expectations.

The company reported revenue of 271.52 billion yuan ($40.5 billion) for the three months ended September 30, a 10% increase from a year earlier and slightly ahead of market forecasts. Its American depositary shares were down approximately 1% to 2% before Wall Street opened, reflecting a cautious response to its expanding artificial intelligence operations.

Revenue from Alibaba's AI Cloud and Compute Services division climbed to 60.97 billion yuan, compared with 39.91 billion yuan a year earlier. Sales to external customers increased 64%, supported by 67% growth in recurring revenue as businesses adopted more AI-related services.

<p>The division's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation rose 121% to 8.84 billion yuan, lifting its adjusted margin to 14.5%. Alibaba said revenue from AI-related products had recorded triple-digit annual growth for 13 consecutive quarters.</p> <p>However, adjusted earnings per American depositary share reached 8.10 yuan, below the 11.16 yuan average forecast in an LSEG analyst survey. This shortfall tempered the market reaction despite the stronger revenue performance and substantial improvement in operating profitability.</p> <p>Alibaba's operating income surged 443% to 29.12 billion yuan, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation across the group increased 260% to 32.64 billion yuan. Non-GAAP net income rose 92% to 19.91 billion yuan, excluding specified investment gains and other accounting items.</p> <p>Reported net income more than tripled to 64.42 billion yuan, partly reflecting higher investment income. Net investment and interest income reached 73.31 billion yuan, with gains from changes in the market value of equity holdings contributing to the increase. Those gains were excluded from adjusted profit figures.</p> See also Gold slides towards $4,000 before Federal Reserve meeting <p>The figures exposed a distinction between growth in commercial cloud computing and spending on Alibaba's wider AI ambitions. Its AI Labs and Applications division reported an adjusted operating loss of 10.50 billion yuan, compared with 3.44 billion yuan a year earlier, as development expenditure and the cost of running its Qwen applications increased.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Revenue at that division advanced 51% to 4.44 billion yuan. Alibaba has expanded its consumer and enterprise AI offerings, seeking to generate demand for computing infrastructure and applications while absorbing significant development costs.</p> <p>Chief executive Eddie Wu said the group would continue developing its comprehensive AI technology offering to meet demand across industries. The company identified internet businesses, vehicle manufacturers, financial services, biotechnology and robotics among customers expanding their use of its infrastructure.</p> <p>Cash generation nevertheless remained under pressure. Free cash flow showed an outflow of 34.47 billion yuan, compared with an outflow of 21.84 billion yuan a year earlier, principally because of increased cloud infrastructure expenditure. Operating cash inflow rose 55% to 15.69 billion yuan.</p> <p>Alibaba's commerce operations provided another source of improved profitability. Adjusted operating earnings for Alibaba E-commerce Group increased 243% to 38.85 billion yuan, helped by lower losses in its quick-commerce delivery business and improved operating efficiency.</p> <p>The underlying sales picture was less uniform. Revenue from its China e-commerce business declined 5% to 98.50 billion yuan, while China quick-commerce revenue grew 22% to 58.76 billion yuan. International e-commerce revenue fell 8% to 25.72 billion yuan, reflecting weaker AliExpress sales partly offset by growth at Trendyol.</p> <p>The company said customer management revenue declined 5%, although it would have increased 1% after adjusting for the effects of a business development programme. Its premium 88VIP membership base reached approximately 66 million, maintaining double-digit annual growth.</p> See also Britain allocates £100 million to new AI biosecurity laboratory <p>For the six months to September, cloud revenue rose 49% to 109.41 billion yuan, while the division's adjusted operating earnings increased sharply by 125% to 14.47 billion yuan. Across the group, adjusted net income for the half-year fell 7%, illustrating differences between the quarterly rebound and cumulative performance.</p> <p>Alibaba is also expanding its AI hardware and software portfolio. Its semiconductor operation, T-Head, unveiled the Zhenwu V900 processor for AI training and inference, with commercial availability scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. The company introduced its Qwen4-Max model on November 16.</p> <p>Chief financial officer Toby Xu said investment would remain focused on returns on capital, alongside an objective of achieving positive free cash flow. Alibaba held 487.93 billion yuan in cash and other liquid investments at the quarter's close and repurchased approximately 17.95 million ordinary shares for $221 million during the period.</p> <h2></h2>