Deutsch de Im Tschad hilft die Schweiz mit, humanitäre Helfer:innen zu schützen Read more: Im Tschad hilft die Schweiz mit, humanitäre Helfer:innen zu schu Français fr Au Tchad, la Suisse paie pour la sécurité des humanitaires sur le terrain Original Read more: Au Tchad, la Suisse paie pour la sécurité des humanitaires sur le te

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In western and eastern Chad, humanitarian-aid workers face attacks, arrest, and theft. The International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), based in The Hague, helps protect them. Switzerland contributes funding for INSO's work in Chad, all while the United States has cut its support. This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 09:00 9 minutes Adrià Budry Carbó (text), Joris Bolomey (photos), Lake Tchad

In early October in Chad's western Lac province, which borders Lake Chad, phones rang nonstop at INSO's local office. Attacks were occurring around Daboua near the Nigerian border, and NGOs working in the area wanted to know whether to suspend their activities and recall their staff. The violence, attributed to the JAS faction of the militant group Boko Haram, ended up killing about 40 people. No official death toll was released, but on October 10, Lac province officials deplored a“heavy loss of human life”.

INSO was founded in 2011 to help in just this kind of situation. While it does not offer guards or escorts, it tracks and verifies security incidents and alerts its partner NGOs free of charge. INSO asks three basic questions to assess a threat: What is the location? Are humanitarian organisations active in the area? When did it occur or is it ongoing?

Attacks typically occur at night, so some NGOs impose curfews on their teams. In Daboua, however, the militants struck in the middle of the afternoon. A local official suggested this was“probably in retaliation, after the death of several of their fighters”. Understanding a security incident allows INSO to explain the situation to its partner NGOs. They can then determine whether to stay or leave.

Switzerland helps fund INSO's work. The Chad office opened in 2024, following the outbreak of war in Sudan, with two donors: the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). Switzerland contributed CHF570,000 ($685,000) for the first two years and committed a further CHF900,000 ($1.08 million) through 2029. Today, Switzerland is one of INSO's five funders in Chad, which also include the European Union and Germany.

'Avoid the area'

In Chad's capital city of N'Djamena, the SDC's local director Peter Bieler also receives INSO alerts on his phone. The day before his interview with Swissinfo, a text message reported gunfire in front of the finance ministry.“Avoid the area,” the message warned.

Despite the importance of these alerts, the Swiss government believes that security training is the cornerstone of INSO's support.“It's about applying standardised procedures,” says Bieler.“Humanitarian NGOs have a high [staff] turnover and constantly have to reinvent the wheel.” INSO's security training for hostile environments, which consists of four days of theory followed by simulations, is free for its partner organisations. An equivalent private course would cost hundreds of euros.

When USAID was shut down by the Trump administration in 2025, INSO lost 37% of its global budget. It was able to continue its incident analyses and alerts but had to suspend most of its flagship in-person security training.

“Thanks to the support of our other donors, including the SDC, INSO was able to maintain its operational presence and then relaunch its suspended training courses,” says Anthony Neal, INSO's director of policy, advocacy, and communication. In Chad, training has resumed in the east.

At the crossroads of crises

“Lac [province] is a forgotten crisis,” says Mohamed Assaleh, INSO's director in Chad. Boko Haram, which emerged in Nigeria, first struck Chad in Ngouboua near the lake in February 2015. In 2016, the insurgency split into two factions: JAS (the original group) and the Islamic State's West African Province (ISWAP). They have been fighting ever since over islands in the lake, which is bordered by Chad, Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon.

This year has been particularly grim: in May, Chad's army reported a Boko Haram attackExternal link that killed 23 soldiers on a military base on the island of Barka Tolorom. A state of emergency was declared. More than 75,000 people have since been displaced, according to the International Organization for Migration.

“It's an asymmetrical war,” explains Chadian historian Sali Bakari, an expert on security in the Lake Chad basin.“The Chadian armed forces, designed for conventional warfare, struggle to conduct amphibian operations against regional fighters who ignore the borders.” When under pressure in Chad, the armed groups retreat to Niger, which withdrew from the regional anti-jihadist force in 2025.

Lac province is only one of several fronts around Lake Chad and across the wider region. To the east, the war in Sudan has driven nearly a million refugees into Chad since April 2023, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). To the north, Libya has served as a rear base for the rebels who killed President Idriss Déby in 2021. To the south, armed groups operate in the Central African Republic. Chad, at the crossroads of these conflicts, has become the main host country for refugees in central Africa.

INSO's network and speed

INSO has 101 partners in Chad, including 23 local organisations.“Our primary sources are our partners,” explains Assaleh.“We verify each piece of information with community members, other partners, or local authorities.” According to a head aid worker in Lac province who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons,“all the NGOs have this information, but INSO's value lies in tying it all together”.

INSO issues alerts as rapidly as possible after hearing about an incident – in some cases within half an hour. In mid-October in Fourkolom, communities clashed over a polder, low-lying land reclaimed from Lake Chad. Disputes of this kind involving spears and arrows can quickly turn lethal. INSO received initial information about the incident at 7:30am, and by 8am it had sent an alert to all NGOs in the area. On another occasion, NGOs heard heavy weapons firing and feared a possible attack. INSO called the local prefect, who explained that the army was simply conducting an exercise and had failed to warn even him.

Since January 2025, INSO has recorded 264 incidents affecting aid workers in Chad.

Local staff at highest risk

INSO's growth has kept pace with rising insecurity. It now operates in 26 countries and supports more than 1,400 organisations. Neal explains that it establishes local operations at the request of its partner NGOs. In 2025, according to the Aid Worker Security Database, 350 aid workers were killed worldwide. This death toll was second only to that in 2024. All but one of the victims were local staff. The same database ranks Chad among the world's ten most violent environments for aid workers.

Threats also come from state actors. Between January 2020 and June 2026, INSO documented more than 1,700 aid workers arrested or detained by state authorities. Local staff made up 88% of them. In 2025 in Burkina Faso, several of INSO's own employees were arrested and accused of espionage. The organisation denies the allegations.“Collecting information in a military state is perceived as intelligence gathering,” explains the head aid worker in Lac province.

Lack of funding

No country has filled the funding void left by the United States. Germany, the United Kingdom, and France have also reduced their aid, as has Switzerland, which cut CHF110 million ($132 million) from its development assistance budget in 2025.

Assaleh points out that“the budgetary cuts create insecurity”. He adds that NGOs“have had to set priorities and abandon certain risk-mitigation measures”. In eastern Chad, the UN World Food Programme has halved its cash transfers to the towns of Adré and Metché. Reduced humanitarian aid means greater competition for scarce resources, more theft, and rising violence. NGOs are therefore turning to INSO for assistance.“In some of our local country offices, requests for help have risen by 250%,” says Neal.

Funding INSO means sustaining a shared infrastructure: a single alert system protects all partner NGOs, including those that don't have their own security services. It also underpins other humanitarian donations because, as the head aid worker in Lac province notes,“if you remove aid workers, what donor will continue to provide funding?”

Swiss funding for INSO remains modest: CHF1.47 million ($1.76 million) for Chad over five years and CHF6 million between 2022 and 2026 for Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger combined.“We are not here to replace the United States,” says Bieler.

In Lac province, security training funded by Switzerland will not begin until January. In the meantime, it is flood season, which expands the arms of the lake. This gives attackers canoe access to shorelines that are otherwise unreachable from the water. INSO advises its partner NGOs to keep their distance.

In Ngouboua, where Boko Haram first attacked in Chad, people still commonly use wooden rafts to cross the water. If an NGO plans to send a team to the area, INSO's initial warning is not about armed groups. Instead, it asks whether the aid workers know how to swim and whether they have life jackets. In this area, the greatest threat isn't always armed.

Edited by Pauline Turuban. Adapted from French by K. Bidwell/gw

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