Basel-Area Administrative Authorities Hit By Cyberattacks
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20 kantonale Applikationen von Cyberangriff im Baselbiet betroffen
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Read more: 20 kantonale Applikationen von Cyberangriff im Baselbiet betr
This affects, for example, applications such as the tax calculator, which has since been replaced. The administration is making“good progress” in analysing and rectifying the problems, the chancellery said.
The applications affected are run on six servers. These are being reinstalled so that they will soon be fully operational again.Emergency services remained fully operational
The Authorities and Organisations for Rescue and Safety (BORS) have confirmed that their IT systems were not affected by the cyberattacks at any time. The security and rescue organisations remained operational at all times, the chancellery reported.More More Foreign Affairs China suspected in cyberattack on Swiss space company
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