Deutsch de 20 kantonale Applikationen von Cyberangriff im Baselbiet betroffen Original Read more: 20 kantonale Applikationen von Cyberangriff im Baselbiet betr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Unidentified individuals have attacked the IT infrastructure of the canton of Basel-Country. Various attacks on the administration have been ongoing since Sunday. They are affecting around 20 cantonal applications, the Cantonal Chancellery revealed on Wednesday evening. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Basel-area administrative authorities hit by cyberattacks This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 09:05 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This affects, for example, applications such as the tax calculator, which has since been replaced. The administration is making“good progress” in analysing and rectifying the problems, the chancellery said.

The applications affected are run on six servers. These are being reinstalled so that they will soon be fully operational again.

Emergency services remained fully operational

The Authorities and Organisations for Rescue and Safety (BORS) have confirmed that their IT systems were not affected by the cyberattacks at any time. The security and rescue organisations remained operational at all times, the chancellery reported.

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