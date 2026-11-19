Deutsch de Unispital Zürich zahlt Entschädigungen nach Herzchirurgie-Skandal Original Read more: Unispital Zürich zahlt Entschädigungen nach Herzchirurgie-Sk

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The University Hospital of Zurich (USZ) has made its first compensation payments in connection with the heart surgery scandal: in 14 cases, it paid compensation to affected patients and their surviving relatives. This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 09:42 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

A total of 20 claims for compensation have been received, according to a statement issued by USZ and seen by news agency Keystone-SDA, following a report by Swiss public radio SRF.

+ Heart surgery scandal: University Hospital Zurich CEO thanks fired whistleblower

The total amount to be paid out is in the low six-figure range; the USZ has not provided any further details. Several claims remain pending. According to the hospital, it has so far been able to reach out-of-court settlements with all claimants. No legal proceedings have been initiated in any of the cases.

Up to 74 additional deaths

The scandal surrounding Francesco Maisano, the former head of the cardiac surgery clinic, first broke in May. Out of around 4,500 heart operations at the USZ, between 68 to 74 additional deaths than would have been statistically expected were reported. These people might therefore still be alive if they had undergone surgery at a different hospital.

+ University Hospital Zurich files criminal complaints over heart surgery scandal

The Zurich public prosecutor's office is now investigating three cases on suspicion of manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm through negligence, and forgery of documents.

In addition, the public prosecutor's office received 11 reports over the inappropriate use of medical devices. Maisano is alleged to have used a product he helped to develop, the Cardioband, even though it was often not the right choice. He is also alleged to have personally benefited financially from its use.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....