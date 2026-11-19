Zurich University Hospital Pays Compensation Following Heart Surgery Scandal
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Unispital Zürich zahlt Entschädigungen nach Herzchirurgie-Skandal
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Read more: Unispital Zürich zahlt Entschädigungen nach Herzchirurgie-Sk
A total of 20 claims for compensation have been received, according to a statement issued by USZ and seen by news agency Keystone-SDA, following a report by Swiss public radio SRF.
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The total amount to be paid out is in the low six-figure range; the USZ has not provided any further details. Several claims remain pending. According to the hospital, it has so far been able to reach out-of-court settlements with all claimants. No legal proceedings have been initiated in any of the cases.Up to 74 additional deaths
The scandal surrounding Francesco Maisano, the former head of the cardiac surgery clinic, first broke in May. Out of around 4,500 heart operations at the USZ, between 68 to 74 additional deaths than would have been statistically expected were reported. These people might therefore still be alive if they had undergone surgery at a different hospital.
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The Zurich public prosecutor's office is now investigating three cases on suspicion of manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm through negligence, and forgery of documents.
In addition, the public prosecutor's office received 11 reports over the inappropriate use of medical devices. Maisano is alleged to have used a product he helped to develop, the Cardioband, even though it was often not the right choice. He is also alleged to have personally benefited financially from its use.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.Related Stories Popular Stories N
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