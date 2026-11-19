Swiss Exports Pick Up In October
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Les exportations repartent de l'avant en octobre
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Read more: Les exportations repartent de l'avant en oc
Once again, it was the chemicals and pharmaceuticals sector that drove international sales, while the jewellery sector saw a decline.
Exports surged by 6.3% month-on-month and in nominal terms (unadjusted for inflation) to CHF24.7 billion ($29.3 billion), while imports fell by 2.2% to CHF21.5 billion, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security stated on Thursday.
Swiss foreign trade therefore ended the month of October with a surplus of CHF3.2 billion, more than double that of the previous month.More Trade policy How tiny Switzerland became a global trading power
Switzerland plays a major role in world trade for such a small country. But why is that, exactly?Read more: How tiny Switzerland became a global trading
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