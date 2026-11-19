MENAFN - Swissinfo) Christine Lagarde said she might consider a leadership role at the World Economic Forum once she exits as European Central Bank (ECB) president. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: WEF role 'option' for Lagarde after leaving ECB This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 11:01 1 minute Bloomberg

“It's one of the options,” she said at the New York Times DealBook Summit.“But for the moment, I'm the president of the European Central Bank, and will be so until Febuary 7. And I'm not going to entertain any sort of speculation as to what I will do next. But I'm not retiring.”

Lagarde announced in October that she'll be leaving the ECB early, cutting short her eight-year term by almost nine months. Speculation about her next job has focused on the vacancy at the helm of the Geneva-based World Economic Forum. She has previously denied wanting to succeed Emmanuel Macron as French president.

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