Deutsch de Gesundheitskosten wachsen laut KOF um 17,3 Milliarden Franken Original Read more: Gesundheitskosten wachsen laut KOF um 17,3 Milliarden Fr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Healthcare spending in Switzerland continues to rise. According to forecasts by the KOF Institute at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, the total will climb from CHF97.2 billion ($115 billion) in 2024 to CHF114.5 billion by 2028. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss health costs set to rise by billions of francs over four years This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 11:02 1 minute Keystone-SDA

This represents an increase of CHF17.3 billion over four years. Following a rise of 4.6% in 2025, the annual rate of growth will slow to 3.9% by 2028, the KOF Institute said on Thursday.

Outpatient treatment and long-term care are the main drivers of these costs. According to the KOF, in addition to the ageing population, expenditure is also being driven upwards by paid care provided by relatives through the care services organisation Spitex.

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