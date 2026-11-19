Swiss Health Costs Set To Rise By Billions Of Francs Over Four Years
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Gesundheitskosten wachsen laut KOF um 17,3 Milliarden Franken
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Read more: Gesundheitskosten wachsen laut KOF um 17,3 Milliarden Fr
This represents an increase of CHF17.3 billion over four years. Following a rise of 4.6% in 2025, the annual rate of growth will slow to 3.9% by 2028, the KOF Institute said on Thursday.
Outpatient treatment and long-term care are the main drivers of these costs. According to the KOF, in addition to the ageing population, expenditure is also being driven upwards by paid care provided by relatives through the care services organisation Spitex.More More Medicine access Swiss patients face unequal access to life-saving treatment
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