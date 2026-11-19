Swiss Army Conducts Exercises To Protect Critical Infrastructure
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Schweizer Armee übt Schutz kritischer Infrastruktur wie AKW
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Three battalions from Territorial Division 4 and other units will be training to fulfill their defence mandate until next Tuesday, the Swiss Army's Defence Group said on Thursday.
For a change, the staff of Territorial Division 4 are venturing beyond their usual area of operations in eastern Switzerland and are training in north-western Switzerland with the cantonal police forces of Aargau and Solothurn. They are practising, among other things, the protection of the Gösgen nuclear power station in canton Solothurn and fuel depots.More More Foreign Affairs Cyberwar brings frontline to heart of European infrastructure
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