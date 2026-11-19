Deutsch de Schweizer Armee übt Schutz kritischer Infrastruktur wie AKW Original Read more: Schweizer Armee übt Schutz kritischer Infrastruktur wi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 2,000 members of the Swiss Armed Forces have begun a multi-day exercise to protect key facilities. The focus is on the coordination of different branches of the armed forces and cooperation with civilian security partners to protect critical infrastructure. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Army conducts exercises to protect critical infrastructure This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 11:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Three battalions from Territorial Division 4 and other units will be training to fulfill their defence mandate until next Tuesday, the Swiss Army's Defence Group said on Thursday.

For a change, the staff of Territorial Division 4 are venturing beyond their usual area of operations in eastern Switzerland and are training in north-western Switzerland with the cantonal police forces of Aargau and Solothurn. They are practising, among other things, the protection of the Gösgen nuclear power station in canton Solothurn and fuel depots.

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